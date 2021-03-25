Sanford Health Network Scholarship
SIOUX FALLS — Sanford Health Network and your local Sanford Health location are offering a scholarship for area students who are seeking a degree in a field related to health care. Applications are available online and due by April 11.
Sanford Health offers this scholarship as an investment in the region’s future workforce, which will serve our communities.
Students applying for the scholarship must meet the following criteria:
• Applicants should have an affiliation with a participating Sanford Network facility.
• Accepted into a health care program at an accredited, post-secondary institution.
• Cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or greater, calculated on a 4.0 grading scale.
• The applicant must send an official transcript of grades from their last completed semester of study.
The transcript must show current grade point average.
Students will receive written notice about scholarship decisions. Previous recipients of this scholarship are eligible to receive it again, but at lifetime limit of $4,000 is in place for this specific scholarship. Applicants do not need to be employed by Sanford Health or be directly related to a Sanford Health employee.
Additional information about this scholarship, and all Sanford Health sponsored scholarships is available online. To find details, search “scholarships” in the search bar at www.SanfordHealth.org.
Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation Scholarship
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is now accepting applications for its high school scholarship program.
The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation will be awarding multiple $1,000 scholarships for graduating high school seniors who will be attending a college, university or technical college and major in a home building industry related field of study. Scholarship recipients must reside in the areas of Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha or Turner counties.
Application deadline for the 2021 scholarships is April 2, 2021. The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation has awarded over $72,000 in scholarship funds to area high school seniors over the years.
For additional information on the high school scholarship program, please contact the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation at (605) 361-8322. Download applications at hbacarefoundation.com.
SD ASSOCIATION OF TOWNS & TOWNSHIPS SCHOLARSHIPS
The South Dakota Association Of Towns & Townships (SDATAT) is offering one $1000 and one $500 scholarship to two senior high school students who reside in South Dakota, are currently attending a South Dakota public, private, or parochial high school or a home school program and live in a small town or township that is a current member of SDATAT.
Graduates of the class of 2021 are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The student must use the scholarship for a college, university, or vocational school which has a physical presence in South Dakota.
The essay topic for this year is “Inquire about the role a township board member or city councilman plays in their township or city by interviewing a member of one of those boards. Find out what is all included in their role along with its rewards and challenges. Then respond with what you learned from this interview and your interest in being part of this local government in the future.”
The deadline to apply is April 1, 2021.
A copy of the application can be acquired by going online to www.sdtownships.com and clicking on Scholarship or contacting the SDATAT office at 605-353-1439 or writing SDATAT, PO 903, Huron, SD 57350.
