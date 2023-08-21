HURON — The South Dakota Retailers Association is once again partnering with the State Fair to bring the Best Bagger Competition to the Freedom Stage on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 11:30 a.m.
Sponsored by Associated Wholesale Grocers, NW French & Associates, and Prairie Farms, the Best Bagger Competition features some of the quickest hands in the grocery business. Contestants will see how they “stack up” during this fun, fast-paced, head-to-head competition.
“The South Dakota State Fair is where South Dakotans let their talents shine, and that includes bagging groceries! We are proud to host the fastest baggers at the fair,” said State Fair Manager Peggy Besch. “The competition brings a unique attraction for our amazing State Fair guests!”
Contestants will bag identical grocery orders and be judged on speed, technique, uniform bag weight, and presentation. Each participant will receive a cash prize and ‘swag’ bag, with first place earning $500 and an expenses-paid trip to compete at the National Grocers Association’s National Bagging Competition in Las Vegas, where the grand prize is $10,000.
“South Dakota is home to countless outstanding grocers,” said Retailers Association Executive Dir. Nathan Sanderson. “Hosting the Best Bagger Competition at the State Fair is the perfect opportunity to showcase our state’s grocery industry in an exciting way.”
Contestants competing in the South Dakota Best Bagger competition must spend more than 40% of their working time bagging groceries, must be of legal working age, and only one contestant per retail location is eligible. To register a contestant or learn more, visit sdra.org/bestbagger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.