INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met on Monday, June 19, at noon at the Pizza Ranch. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 19 members present.
Members were invited to make announcements. Rose Hauger, Yankton Area Arts, announced that adult art classes have returned and the best way to stay up to date is through their Facebook page. Daisy Kamback, representing the Elks Club, reminded everyone of the Citizen of the Year ceremony on Sunday, June 25, at The Center at 1:30 p.m. Emma Laird, representing UCC, reminded everyone of the second annual Pride Across the Bridge event on Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be at the church following the walk across the bridge.
There was no host or speaker as this was the Interchange Annual Meeting. Rita Wentworth and Lois Varvel were honored for their attendance at over 500 Interchange meetings. Each was presented with potted flowers. Three members were presented with Interchange pins for having attended over 50 meetings: Dana Schmidt, Kathy Quinlivan, and Nicole Valnes. Since July 2022, a total of 41 Interchange programs were held ranging from meeting the new fire chief to learning about pressed flower designs.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, July 10, at noon at the Elks Club. Molly Nedved with Mazing Acres will be the presenter.
ROY ANDERSON UNIT # 12 AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY
Roy Anderson Unit # 12 American Legion Auxiliary met May 16, 2023, with President Malena Diede presiding. The meeting was opened with a prayer, Pledge of Allegiance, reciting of the Preamble and moment of silence.
Seven officers answered roll call. Nine other members introduced themselves. A number of guests were also present.
Treasurer’s report was presented and approved on motion by Sandy Johnson, second by Gloria Pibal.
Reports: Cheers — Chairman Deanna Branaugh reported on cards sent during the month. Americanism — Chairman has sent pictures and articles about the Americanism contests to the Press and Dakotan and the Observer.
Announcement was made about the American Legion and Auxiliary Convention being held at Oacoma June 9-11, 2023.
The following bills were presented: Malena Diede for copies of Constitution and By-Laws — $62.62, Janice DeJong for Memorial flowers - $6.39. Motion was made by Betty Adam, seconded by Martha Ausborn to pay bills as presented. Motion carried.
President Malena announced special awards to the following – Joyce List for all her years as Auxiliary President and work to get poppy days set up. Priscilla Mazourek for her years as Treasurer and work on Poppy Days. Marlys List for attending conventions and district meetings and giving detailed reports to the local club, and for serving as Unit 12 chaplain. Gert Boyles for serving as Girls State Chairman for many years. Gladys Johnson for serving as club secretary. Helen Simpson for her years as Membership Chairman. Dianne Bahn for serving as 2nd Vice President. Each awardee was presented a framed certificate and a carnation.
Coin March results — $12; $2.25 for the 10-cent cup won by Malena Diede was donated to the Treasury.
The next meeting will be June 20, 2023. Delores Diede and Joan Schild are hostesses.
Following adjournment Janice DeJong and Marlys List lead a Memorial Service for deceased members. Those honored and remembered were Floris Woodhouse, Carol Walsh, and Jacqueline Duncan. Flowers were presented to family members who were present.
YANKTON REGIONAL AVIATION ASSOCIATION
Sixteen members and guests of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association met for the 16th annual BBQ Hamburger and Hot Dog potluck meeting on June 18, at 6 p.m. in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport. Participants came from Menno, Mission Hill, Tyndall, Vermillion, and Yankton. Secretary Steve Hamilton called the meeting to order and gave the secretary’s report. Marie Anne Ben gave the treasurer’s report. Membership stands at 90, of which 15 are LifeTime Members.
The Young Eagles Rally on June 10 at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport was re-capped by Steve Hamilton. Twenty-seven Young Eagles were flown and came from Colon, Fremont, Omaha, Sioux Falls, Volin, and Yankton.
Mike Roinstad, airport manager, reported that runway 2-20 would be closed for 30 days for construction of a turnaround at the end of runway 20.
Joe Plihal reported that the June 2023, issue of AOPA Pilot magazine mentioned “Yankton” in an article titled “Waypoints to OSH.” The Yankton airport was lauded for its welcoming services for travelers going to the huge aircraft convention known as AirVenture-Oshkosh in Wisconsin. An “Oshkosh Special” with discounted fuel and free food will be held July 20-30 at the Yankton airport.
The next YRAA meeting will be a potluck on Aug. 13 in the terminal at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport at 6 p.m. For more information about the YRAA, contact Steve Hamilton at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.