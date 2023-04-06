YANKTON GENERAL FEDERATED WOMEN’S CLUB
The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at JoDeans. The meeting was called to order by President Liz Lynch; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and Mary Stewart’s Collect for Women.
President Liz introduced Koty Frick, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club. She explained how the club provides service to 250 boys and girls in grades 1-12 most school days for a yearly fee of $25. As an incentive for showing leadership and kindness, students are rewarded by visiting “Khrista’s Closet.” There they are able to access material to create art and craft designs of their choosing. Khrista’s Closet was established by Khrista Ibarolle’s parents, Wayne and Lori, in memory of their daughter.
Minutes of the March meeting were approved as presented on motion by Emily VanDerhule, second by Velma Kuchta. Secretary read communications received during the month.
Treasurer Sandy Battin presented the Treasurers Report. Report was approved on motion by Emily VanDerhule, second by Ruth Ann Dannenbring.
Committee Reports: Continuing the March Women’s Month’s emphasis on supporting strong women, Peggy Schiedel presented a report on Mother Teresa of Calcutta. Memorable quotes attributed to Mother Teresa were shared. Membership Chair Vi Ranney presented information on upcoming GFWC fund-raising tours.
Old Business: Sheets were circulated for members to sign up for our continuing project of volunteering at the food pantry at the Contact Center, providing bake sale items for the Mead project, and for filling committee slots for next year. Discussion was held on plans for the April 15th State GFWC Convention which will be hosted by the Yankton GFWC at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Members are encouraged to sign up to attend.
New Business: President Liz presented a proposal to partner with United Way as a sponsor to fund a project providing diapers and other baby needs to Zoe Care, Southeast CASA, and the Contact Center. Consensus was to donate funds to the project but to do it outside of the sponsorship route.
Plans were made for a summer membership drive luncheon to be held on Thursday, August 24th. Current members are asked to invite prospective new members to the event.
Guest Pat Grant was introduced. She described her efforts to have the city institute some type of rental codes to help provide renters some recourse when dealing with landlords who choose not to repair rundown properties.
Members celebrating birthdays in March were recognized. Cares and concerns of members was discussed. Door prize winners were Marlene Nebola, Peggy Schiedel, Donna Fisher, Shari Hovland, Fran Fox, Sandy Battin, Kathy Harens, Margie Eidde, and Rosie Robinson.
Motion by Pauline Akland, second by Anneliese Dehmer to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried.
Our next meeting will be held May 6, 2023. Hostesses are Sharon Kreitzinger and Marlene Doty.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange met on Monday, April 3, 2023, at noon at Boss’s Chicken & Pizza with 12 members in attendance. The meeting was called to order by President Dana Schmidt and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Paula Tacke from the Mead Museum announced that April 7 is the First Friday noon program featuring the author of the book, Dancing with Welk. Pauline Akland announced that the GFWC is hosting bus tours in the region and encouraged interested people to contact her about them. Melanie Ryken, Webster Elementary principal, announced that the public may go to the YSD website to submit suggestions for the name of the new early childhood learning center that will be build in the coming year. Sherri Rodgers-Conti of Southeast CASA announced that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and to watch for blue pinwheel displays around town.
Hostess Dana Schmidt, Director of the Yankton Community Library, gave a short update on herself before giving the program. Dana’s program was about the history of the Yankton Community Library, which is celebrating 50 years in its current location. Yankton has actually had a library for 120 years with the Carnegie Library Foundation funding the building. The Carnegie Library in Yankton opened in 1903. The first librarian was Jessie Bartholomew, who was paid $30/month. The building did not come with funds to purchase books, so our library began with 182 donated books. The Carnegie Library was in use until 1972 when the new building was completed. The current library building, housing 34,000 books, was built on the site of Central School, and Lucile Walensky was its first librarian. Currently, the Yankton Community Library has 75,000 books, as well as many other services and items for checkout.
The next meeting of Interchange will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at noon at the Yankton Elks Club, 504 W. 27th St. (east of the Fox Run clubhouse) with Nancy Willert as hostess. The guest speaker will be Doug Fickbohm, with a program about postcards.
