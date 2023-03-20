March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, which commemorates the importance of inclusion for children, adolescents and adults with developmental disabilities and celebrates the unique strengths and vital contributions of these individuals.
Inspired by an individual’s dedication and generosity to community, United Way of Greater Yankton presented the March 2023, Volunteer of the Month Award to long-time community volunteer, Peggy Schurman.
“Peggy was born deaf but that has never stopped her from being engaged in service”, shares Jessine Dutcher from Ability Building Services, who nominated Schurman for the award. “She loves to volunteer and in years past has volunteered for several organizations in Yankton. She is always happy to be of service and strives to help wherever she can. Currently, Peggy volunteers at The Center three days per week.”
Kriss Thury, Executive Director at The Center shared that, “We are very blessed to have Peggy volunteer here at The Center each week. She takes pride in what she does for us and doesn’t leave any job incomplete. Peggy may have been born with a hearing disability, but she communicates extremely well with members and staff. I am so proud that Peggy is a part of our organization. She has made an impact on many.”
We asked Peggy to share more about her volunteerism, in her own words.
“I have lived in the Greater Yankton area since 1992 and began volunteering in 2010.
I volunteer at The Center rolling silverware, bagging bread and filling fruit cups. In the past I have volunteered at Calvary Baptist Church, Heartland Humane Society, the Summer Food Program, the Breakfast Program, Majestic Bluffs, Autumn Winds, Yankton Food for Thought Sack Pack and Women of Today.
I have volunteered 234 hours so far this year at The Center.
Volunteer work is enjoyable because I get to help others. It gives me meaning to my days. I like to socialize with others. I help make others happy!
The advice I would give to anyone considering getting out there and volunteering is that it will give you something good to look forward to and you should have a good feeling about helping others in need.”
