WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College announces that 48 students have been chosen for the highly selective Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) for Fall 2023.
Becoming windy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Becoming windy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 10:43 pm
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College announces that 48 students have been chosen for the highly selective Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) for Fall 2023.
Students selected for the program come from rural Nebraska, know the unique needs of their community, and are dedicated and passionate about their home state and its rural health care needs. RHOP represents that commitment and prepares students to return to rural Nebraska and care for its citizens.
“I’m excited to welcome this class of RHOP students,” said Dr. Ron Loggins, Dean of the School of Science, Health, and Criminal Justice at Wayne State. “Our RHOP scholars are among the most academically talented and dedicated students in Nebraska. Wayne State is proud to help prepare them for their careers in health care. At Wayne State, not only do students engage in a rigorous curriculum, but they also benefit from the close advising and mentoring our faculty and staff provide. We are confident that when students graduate from our science programs, they have a solid foundation and are prepared to succeed.”
RHOP’s benefits include a full-tuition scholarship at Wayne State and guaranteed admission to UNMC. RHOP participants pursue their studies at WSC and UNMC, with the amount of time at each institution determined by the program in which they are enrolled. Students who apply for the program must be a rural Nebraska resident.
RHOP participating fields include Dental Hygiene, Dentistry, Medical Lab Science, Medicine, Nursing, Occupational Therapy (new since Fall 2022), Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Physician Assistant, and Radiography.
Area students selected for RHOP for Fall 2023:
• Dental Hygiene — Casidy Wortman of Creighton
• Dentistry — Jaxson Bernecker of Hartington
• Medicine — Kilee Thorell of Wausa
• Nursing — Lily Jessen of Bloomfield; Rebecca Leader of Crofton
• Pharmacy — Garret Buschkamp of Crofton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.