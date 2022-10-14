PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) is offering $142,000 in funding for new high school Registered Apprenticeship programs. Four contracts up to $35,500 each will be awarded through the “Pathway Partnership Initiative.”
DLR is encouraging businesses, educational institutions and other eligible applicants to submit applications to develop a high school Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP).
“High school apprenticeships provide the foundation for students to choose among multiple pathways after graduation — to enroll in college, to enter an apprenticeship program, begin full-time employment or a combination,” said Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.
Apprenticeship programs for high school students combine academic and technical classroom instruction through a RAP. The “Pathway Partnership” goal is to build high-quality programs in healthcare, computer science/information technology, education/childcare and agriculture.
Applications must demonstrate leadership and partnership between employers, secondary and post-secondary education institutions, government agencies and/or community partners. Outcomes should meet local economic needs and produce equitable results for students, employers and communities.
“I know our businesses and other partners are poised to make this vision a reality, and I encourage applications for the Start Today SD Pathway Partnership,” said Hultman.
An electronic letter of intent must be submitted by Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. (CST) on Nov. 30, 2022.
Visit StartTodaySD.com to find instructions, key factor incentives, a link to submit the LOI and a downloadable application.
Awardees will be announced in December 2022 and will receive technical assistance from DLR and the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship.
DLR’s registered apprenticeship program is supported by the U.S. Department of Labor. A total of $142,000, or 100%, of this initiative, is financed with federal funds.
