PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) is offering $142,000 in funding for new high school Registered Apprenticeship programs. Four contracts up to $35,500 each will be awarded through the “Pathway Partnership Initiative.”

DLR is encouraging businesses, educational institutions and other eligible applicants to submit applications to develop a high school Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP).

