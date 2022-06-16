UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS
SIOUX FALLS — The University of Sioux Falls celebrated over 400 students for graduation in the spring commencement ceremony. The following students obtained recognition from University of Sioux Falls:
• Rachel Boyer, Hudson: Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, Sociology, Criminal Justice and Social Science.
• Brooklyn Brouwer, Armour: Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and Special Education.
• Aerica Schroeder, Beresford: Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Business Administration.
• Hannah Ebert, Beresford: Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing.
• Ashley Fink, Marion: Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education and Communication Studies & Theatre.
• Kathryn Spawn, Geddes: Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing.
• Kamilla Pheifer, Platte: Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work and Criminal Justice.
• Taylor Bietz, Scotland: Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.
• Peyton Hochstein, Scotland: Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work and Sociology.
• Melissa Kroeker, Viborg: Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Secondary Education.
• Tecla Kramer, Creighton, NE: Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing.
• Owen Feser, Yankton: Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.
• Perla Chavez Alarcon, Yankton: Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work.
UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
IOWA CITY, Iowa — More than 5,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. Dean’s list status was earned by 714 first year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second year students, only 1,559 third year students, and only 2,045 fourth year students.
• Cade Block, Dakota Dunes — College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology; Year at Iowa: third year
• Paityn DeBoer, Parker — College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Interdepartmental Studies; Year at Iowa: third year
• Drew Olson, Dakota Dunes — College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology; Year at Iowa: third year
• Chayce Patterson, Dakota Dunes — College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Human Physiology; Year at Iowa: third year
• Blake Rosenkrans, Dakota Dunes — College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Neuroscience; Year at Iowa: fourth year
———
This spring, more than 4,000 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students will earn degrees. These Hawkeyes engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals, despite a pandemic.
Area graduates included:
• Katherine Lindsay Anderberg, Vermillion — College: Graduate College; Degree: Master of Arts; Major: Library and Information Science
• Blake Rosenkrans, Dakota Dunes — College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Neuroscience
RACHEL BRADY
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Local students listed: Rachel Brady of Vermillion.
For more information visit news.ua.edu.
MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer announced the 454 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0-grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).
Area students include:
• Crofton, NE — Tanner J. Arens*, Kelsey L. Schieffer*
• Gayville — Darien E. Rabe
• Hartington, NE — Abbe R. Morten*, Gavin W. Potts*
• Tabor — Emily R. Duffek, Mason T. Welker*
• Vermillion — Joshua L. Bern, Emma M. Dahlhoff, Madison M. Treiber*
KELSEY SCHIEFFER
LEXINGTON, Va. — Kelsey Schieffer, a native of Crofton, Nebraska, was recently initiated into the Morningside University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 320 new initiates from 15 universities during May 2022.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea-the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s national headquarters are located in Lexington, Virginia.
CARLY LAGGE
WAVERLY, Iowa — Carly Lagge of Corsica was named to the Wartburg College Winter/May Term Dean’s List.
The college recognized 454 students for Winter/May Term.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,543 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.
BRIANNA MILLER
OMAHA, Neb. — College of Saint Mary announces its Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the spring 2022 semester. In total, 140 students were named to the honorary Dean’s List, while 141 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll.
To qualify for CSM’s Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as full-time students. For inclusion on the President’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.
Honorees included:
• Hartington, NE — Brianna Miller, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Senior, Dean’s List
