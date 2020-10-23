BATH — To its owner, the FFA jacket is a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization — a symbol of commitment and dedication for all who wear the corduroy.
This fall 403 South Dakota FFA members from 67 chapters, will receive their own FFA jackets through the SD FFA Foundation Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program — carrying forward that long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor. Jackets were sponsored by various individuals through the SD FFA Foundation program, welcoming new members into the fabric of FFA.
FFA members filled out the Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program application, answering short essay questions about their FFA experience and goals, competing to earn their own FFA jacket instead of purchasing one.
Area recipients include (jacket sponsor in parentheses):
• Alcester-Hudson — Jensen Christenson (Donna Acheson), Abigale Bailey ( RDO Equipment Co.), Hazel Renken (RDO Equipment Co.), Jerika Robertson (RDO Equipment Co.);
• Andes Central — Emery Bultje (RDO Equipment Co.);
• Beresford — Taten Twedt (Don and Helen Jacobson), Emily Latendresse (Beresford FFA), Charles Schoellerman (Beresford FFA), Landon Voegeli (Beresford FFA), Allie Westra (Beresford FFA), Kylie Mockler (Beresford FFA), Jax Fickbohm (East River Electric Cooperative), Camden Davidson (Farm Credit Services of America), Hanah-Rae Colford (RDO Equipment Co.), Carley Crist (RDO Equipment Co.), Ryan Sveeggen (Twin Cities Region Northland Ford Dealers), Dillon Vik (Jason & Bridget Twedt);
• Freeman — Jayden Jacobsen (C & B Operations), Ava Andersen (RDO Equipment Co.), Emily Knodel (RDO Equipment Co.), Cami Fransen (RDO Equipment Co.);
• Menno — Isaac Fergen (BankWest), Hunter Masterson (CHS Foundation), Paige Swanson (RDO Equipment Co.), Maggie Miller (RDO Equipment Co.), Ashton Massey (RDO Equipment Co.);
• Parker — Logan Rice (Butler Machinery Company), Jarret Wildeboer (Citibank), Zaul Centeno (Hanson & Associates, LLC), Janae Olson (RDO Equipment Co.), Aspen Rand ( RDO Equipment Co.), Ashlynn Wildeboer (RDO Equipment Co.), Stella Postma ( RDO Equipment Co.), Madison Pankratz ( RDO Equipment Co.), Jack Even (The First National Bank in Sioux Falls), Tagg Weller (Titan Machinery)
• Platte-Geddes — Garret Varilek (Croplan by Winfield United), Jack Ringling (Hanson & Associates, LLC), Abbi Larson (Deb and Steve Backes), Emmitt Boltjes (RDO Equipment Co.), Caden Oberbroekling (Seed Exchange LLC), Emerson Ringling (Seed Exchange LLC), Harper Kirsch (Seed Exchange LLC), Anna Schnabel (Seed Exchange LLC), Hannah Kirsch (Seed Exchange LLC), Skyler Hanten (Seed Exchange LLC), Tristen Petrik (The First National Bank in Sioux Falls);
• Scotland — Katelyn Rempfer (Mark & Heather Fillaus), Kenny Kubal (Croplan by Winfield United), Emily Dvorak ( RDO Equipment Co.), Macee Haase ( RDO Equipment Co.), Mercedes Clark ( RDO Equipment Co.);
• Viborg-Hurley — Evelyn (Evan) Ebright (Ray Krause), Emma Murray (Ray Krause), Jacob Johnson (Ray Krause), Rachael Feiock ( RDO Equipment Co.), Madelyn Feiock ( RDO Equipment Co.), Isabella Voog ( RDO Equipment Co.), Wendi Silverthorn ( RDO Equipment Co.);
• Wagner — Karstyn Lhotak (BASF), Kendra Kreeger (Dacotah Bank), Timothy Bouza (Hanson & Associates, LLC), Riley Roberts (Midwest Veterinary Service), Jace Kuhlman (RDO Equipment Co.), Cayla Nelson (RDO Equipment Co.), Raelynn Kuhlman (RDO Equipment Co.), Jhett Breen (The First National Bank in Sioux Falls), Bain Kuhlman (Titan Machinery).
“The blue jacket symbolically unites members and allows us to be a part of the sea of blue regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status, ethnicity, or who we are as a person. I remember putting on my first blue jacket at the National FFA Convention my freshman year, after receiving it through the “Blue Jacket Bright Futures” Program. I am truly thankful for the sponsors and all the opportunities that were presented to me because I had the opportunity to wear the blue jacket that opened endless opportunities within the organization.” – Hunter Eide, State Secretary, from Gettysburg.
When students join the FFA, they typically purchase or borrow jackets to compete in the many Career Development Events offered through FFA. The jacket is their team “uniform” to be worn at all official FFA events. The blue corduroy FFA jacket has been the status symbol of the national FFA organization since 1933, when delegates to the national convention voted to make the jacket part of the organization’s official attire, thus creating the long-standing tradition.
Individuals and businesses interested in sponsoring an FFA jacket for a SD FFA member should contact Gerri Ann Eide, SD FFA Foundation Executive Director at 605-765-4865 or gerri@sdffafoundation.org. Sponsorships are $80 per jacket.
