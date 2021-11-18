TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 held a hybrid meeting on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, where members attended either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom.
Club President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order, give the invocation, and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Skrenes then welcomed visitor Jim Dickson, who is Distinguished Toastmaster and member several clubs from Freeport IL. Kevin Buhl was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting and called on General Evaluator Jana Lane to present her program team of Marsha Dahlseid and Jack Dahlseid as speech evaluators, Vernon Arens as ah counter, Walter Rentsch as timer, Jeremy Skrenes as vote counter, and Pat Acklie-Roth as grammarian with the word of the day “Gratitude.” Speeches were given by Iesley Stone entitled “A Fish Out of Water” and Roy Wilcox entitled “COVID-19, Listen to Your Body.” Both speeches were from the Presentation Mastery Pathway; Level 2, Effective Body Language. Following the speeches, table topics were led by Kevin Buhl who called on five members and guest to give a 1-2-minute impromptu speech on different questions taken from the Toastmaster’s Table Topics Game. After table topics, Jana Lane led the evaluation portion of the meeting and called on Jack Dahlseid to evaluate Iesley Stone and Marsha Dahlseid to evaluate Roy Wilcox. Lane asked for a grammarian’s report from Pat Acklie-Roth and an ah counter’s report from Vernon Arens and then presented her evaluation of the program team and the meeting in general. Toastmaster Buhl called on Walter Rentsch to give the joke of the day and then announced the following winners: Iesley Stone for best speaker, Marsha Dahlseid for best evaluator, and Jana Lanes for best table topics’ response. Club President Jeremy Skrenes conducted a short business meeting and then adjourned the meeting.
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 conducts hybrid meetings on Saturdays from 7:30-8:40 a.m. Guests are always welcome to attend either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom; there is no cost or obligation to attend a meeting.
For information about Toastmasters, call 605-660-2485 or visit us at http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met at noon on Nov. 15, 2021, at Minerva’s. President Kathy Quinlivan called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Ten members attended in-person and one attended via Zoom.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, gave a preview of upcoming events including the Hall of Trees opening on Nov. 26, Feed Your Mind with Micah James Tonka Exhibit on Dec. 3 and a visit from Santa on Dec. 11. Linda Dobrovolny, Yankton Community Library, announced a T-shirt fundraiser for the Library Foundation. Orders are being taken at the library and shirts will be available to pick up on Dec. 14. The library is also hosting a Pokemon party on Thursday, Nov. 18, starting with a movie at 3:30 p.m. and additional activities from 6-7:45 p.m. Lois Varvel mentioned that PLAYX Yankton, a recent Interchange guest speaker, is moving from the Gurney building to building previously occupied by Ace Hardware in the Meridian District.
Michelle Gordon was the day’s hostess and speaker. She spoke about her home-based business, LimeLife Makeup and Skin Care. She gave an overview of products and shared some make-up application tips. She also provided samples and gave a door prize.
The next meeting will be on Nov. 22 at noon at Minerva’s.
