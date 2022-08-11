INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met on Monday, Aug. 8, at noon at Minerva’s. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Sherri Rodgers-Conti and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 9 members present.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, gave a reminder about current hours (Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday noon-4 p.m.). She also announced that the next Feed Your Mind presentation will be on Friday, Sept. 2. Jerry Oster will be speaking about the Neighbor Lady, Wynn Speece. Lois Varvel, Historic Yankton, Inc., reminded the group that Wynn Speece was one of six founding members of Interchange. Nicole Valnes, Yankton School District, announced that the district’s new website would be unveiled at the school board meeting on Aug. 8. She also gave an update on a fire at the Yankton Middle School on Aug. 4. Clean up is in progress and school is expected to begin on schedule on Aug. 22. Linda Dobrovolny, Yankton Community Library, announced that the first installment of the “Who Lived in That House” walking tour series will be held on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. There will be tours of the library and Walnut Village.
Kathy Quinlivan and Nicole Valnes, Junior Achievement, were the day’s speakers. They shared their experiences with JA from their perspectives as a volunteer presenter and as a classroom teacher. Junior Achievement covers topics ranging from entrepreneurship to employment skills. They are currently seeking volunteers for the upcoming school year to share programs with elementary students.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 15, at noon at Minerva’s. Members and guests will participate in an open forum discussion. `
