SIOUX FALLS — Four longtime Sanford Health executives will soon retire from the health care system, after serving it, and its communities, for a combined century. Mike Begeman, Dan Blue, M.D., JoAnn Kunkel and Kim Patrick will step down in the coming months.
“It has been an honor to have these leaders here at Sanford Health. We thank them for their dedication to the work of health and healing, and celebrate them for their achievements in advancing our organization,” said Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health president and CEO.
Begeman, vice president of community relations, will retire after 18 years at Sanford Health. Previously an educator and coach for 26 years in South Dakota schools, he joined Sanford Health in 2002. Aside from his current role, he also served as executive chief of staff.
Blue has served Sanford Health and its legacy systems for more than 30 years as a family practice physician, chief medical officer of Sioux Valley Clinic, president of Sanford Clinic and president of Sanford World Clinic.
Kunkel, chief financial officer, joined Sanford Health in 1992, holding numerous roles in finance before becoming CFO eight years ago. Kunkel has been instrumental in ensuring Sanford’s long-term financial success and its impact on the communities Sanford serves.
Patrick, chief business development officer, created Sanford’s legal department more than 20 years ago and served as longtime chief legal officer. Several years ago, he took on the responsibility of overseeing internal and external business development, as well as ensuring the successful commercialization of intellectual property owned or developed by Sanford Health.
“While their presence will undoubtedly be missed, we know that we have cultivated a deep leadership bench that is always ready to step up,” said Krabbenhoft.
Succession details will be unveiled at an upcoming date.
