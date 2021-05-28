The Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home, 509 Pine St., opened Friday to give visitors and their hosts a chance to see the home before the Memorial Day holiday. The regular hours will be from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week.
The home is closely tied to the Dakota Territory and its rich history as the first capitol of the territory. It was built by James H. Teller, the former secretary of the territory, who left office rather than leave Yankton. In 1886 he began to build the tallest Queen Anne home in the territory. In 1890, Nelson J. Cramer bought the house from Teller, who wanted to pursue his dream job in Colorado.
Mr. Cramer and his wife, Alice Bullfinch Cramer, had lived with her parents on Linn St. Originally from New York State, the Cramers had attended a private high school. Alice because her parents could afford it and Nelson because his parents couldn’t afford to have him at home. He went on to establish a law practice in Syracuse in 1862 while she became a good painter.
In 1872, upon the urging of Judge Moody, who was married to Alice’s sister, they decided to make the trip. He set up practice here in Yankton with the Bon Homme Colony as one of his first clients. Through them, he got involved in building farms with a particularly distinctive style house and buildings. The colony paid for some of their legal services with property north of Yankton County.
Come hear the complete story about the Cramers’ time at 509 Pine and the Kenyons who inherited the home from Mrs. Kenyon’s great-uncle.
