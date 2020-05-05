It’s been an interesting month at Yankton Area Arts. We are continuously seeking new and creative ways to engage with our community. We are gradually moving our GAR Hall gift shop to an online forum in time for Mother’s Day! You can find unique hand-made items available for curbside pick-up in the Gift Shop at YanktonAreaArts.org.
In response to Covid-19, YAA closed the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery on March 13, and it will remain closed until further notice. This closing includes all group meetings, classes and rentals. Upon the closing, we immediately created a virtual exhibit featuring artwork by students from Yankton High School. The exhibit is broken down into seven different videos that can be found on the newly created YAA YouTube channel.
Last week, I had the distinct privilege to interview YHS teacher Amy Miner and students from her AP Drama class. The drama class is a portion of the AP Literature course offered at YHS that includes Short Stories, Poetry, and Novels. Students had studied the play “The Laramie Project” which is a version of verbatim theater. In this play, the actors used words from folks they interviewed as well as journal writings. Additionally, students studied moment theater where actors try to capture a moment in the chronology of whatever event has happened. As a final project, the students aptly wrote their own monologues about their experiences during this pandemic to create a final play called “Inside Voices: Quarantine 2020. A Play.” This interview and production can also be viewed on YAA’s YouTube channel.
While we are unsure of when we will open our doors again, we are continuing with our summer planning. We have completed the jury process for Summer Arts Festival and are excited about the artists new and veteran chosen to sell their wares at Riverside Park Aug. 21-23.
Stay tuned for some of the other fun ideas we are trying this year. In the meantime, we so appreciate your support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, or becoming a member via https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is currently closed until further notice. This closure includes all classes, group meetings and rentals. Staff will be holding limited office hours. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.