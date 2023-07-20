SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
BROOKINGS —The following students graduated after the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University. More than 1,400 students completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program, and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
Overall, students from 27 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2023 semester.
More than 50 students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.
Area students included:
• ALCESTER — Trevor Stene, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• BERESFORD — Kaylen Hoffbeck, Bachelor of Science, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Nicole Hyronimus, Master of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences; Grace Quartier, Bachelor of Science, College of Natural Sciences; Faith Weiland, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences.
• BURBANK — Michaela Wright, Bachelor of Science and an undergraduate certificate, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• CENTERVILLE — Cody Decker, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Sadie Huot, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SDSU’s College of Nursing.
• CHANCELLOR — Blake Olson, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Zachary Wipf, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• CREIGHTON, NE — Clarissa Becker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, College of Nursing.
• CROFTON, NE — Ryah Ostermeyer, Associate of Science, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Danielle Steffen, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Hannah Van Heek, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
• DAKOTA DUNES — Hailey Brooks, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences.
• ELK POINT — Aubrie Franken, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Natural Sciences; Jordan Von Seggern, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
• FREEMAN — Bryce Dannenbring, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Morgan Dannenbring, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences; Erika Sage, Master of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences.
• HURLEY — Augustus Benson, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Dana Deffenbaugh, Associate of Arts, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Sierra Getskow, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Fine Arts, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• JEFFERSON — Brandon Dodds, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
• LAKE ANDES — Jacob Maynard, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• LESTERVILLE — Abby Fischer, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Fine Arts, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; John Kubal, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
• MARION — Tayaih Miller, Bachelor of Science, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
• MCCOOK LAKE — Janet Strain, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• MECKLING — Ashley Emmick, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• MENNO — Levi Heckenlaible, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences.
• NORTH SIOUX CITY — Gavin Harrington, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• OLIVET — Aidan Friesen, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• PARKER — Hannah Even, Bachelor of Science, College of Natural Sciences; Kelby Peters, Doctor of Pharmacy, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
• PARKSTON — Cody Emmett, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• PLATTE — Allyson Holter, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences; Riley Stegmeier, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences.
• RANDOLPH, NE — Mason Stubbs, Doctor of Pharmacy, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
• ST. HELENA, NE — Nathaniel Wieseler, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
• SCOTLAND — Ashley Bauder, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• SPRINGFIELD — Kayli Jelsma, Associate of Arts and an undergraduate certificate, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
• TABOR — Beau Rothschadl, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Joseph Slama, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Natural Sciences.
• VERMILLION — Annika Berseth, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Kailee Brinkmann, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences; Regan Heine, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Anna Orr, Bachelor of Fine Arts, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Mackenzie Warner, Master of Science, College of Nursing; Macy Winslow, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
• VIBORG — Justin Harms, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• VOLIN — Tristan Gustad, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• WAGNER — Britney Krcil, Bachelor of General Studies, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Joanna Soukup of Wagner, Bachelor of Fine Arts and an undergraduate certificate, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• YANKTON — Kristyn Albrecht, Master of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Noah Anderson, Bachelor of Fine Arts, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Donovan Bain, Cum Laude, Bachelor of General Studies, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Dakotawinter Barnes, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Miles Carda, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Bryce Dangler, Master of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Michael Drotzmann, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Sadie Fedders, Bachelor of Science, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Paxton Heinz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, College of Nursing; Samuel Mooney, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Rachel Nickles, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Elizabeth Riley, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Zachary Rohde, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Sawyer Schmitz, Master of Education, College of Education and Human Sciences; Sydney Sedlacek, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Jakob Strom, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science from SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Kyle Withrow, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
