Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library for April 17, 2021:
Adult books
Fiction
• “The Dark Heart of Florence: a Lady Emily Mystery” by Tasha Alexander
• “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
• “Fifty Fifty” by Steve Cavanagh
• “Fire and Ice” by Dana Stabenow
• “The Girls of Pearl Harbor” by Soraya M. Lane
• “The Good, the Bad, and the Dumped” by Jenny Colgan
• “The Palm Beach Murders” by James Patterson
• “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
• “Relentless: A Gray Man Novel” by Mark Greaney
• “Send for Me” by Laureen Fox
• “The Spitfire Girls” by Soraya M. Lane
• “Transient Desires: a Commissario Guido” brunetti Mystery” by Donna Leon
Nonfiction
• “After: a Doctor Explores What Near-Death Experiences Reveal about Life and” beyond” by Bruce Greyson
• “Battle of Brothers: William & Harry: the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult Robert Lacey
• “Why We Cook: Women on Food, Identity, and Connection” by Lindsay Gardner
Large Print
• “Win” by Harlan Coben
Young Adult Books
Fiction
• “Flamer” by Mike Curato, graphic novel
• “Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman, graphic novel
Junior books
Fiction
• “The Baby-Sitters Club: Claudia and the New Girl” by Gabriela Epstein
• “Cat Kid Comic Clubby Dav Pilkey, graphic novel
• “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey, graphic novel
• “Middle School: Born to Rock” by James Patterson and Christ Tebbetts
• “Middle School: Field Trip Fiasco” by James Patterson and Martin Chatterton
• “My Big Fat Zombie Goldfish” by Mo O’Hara
• “My Big Fat Zombie Goldfish: Any Fin is Possible” by Mo O’Hara
• “My Big Fat Zombie Goldfish: Fins of Fury” by Mo O’Hara
• “My Big Fat Zombie Goldfish: Jurassic Carp” by Mo O’Hara
• “My Big Fat Zombie Goldfish: Live and Let Swim” by Mo O’Hara
• “My Big Fat Zombie Goldfish: the Sequel” by Mo O’Hara
• “Twig and Turtle: Big Move to a Tiny House” by Jennifer Richard Jacobson
Nonfiction
• “Who Was Henry Ford?” by Michael Burgan
• “Who Was Kobe Bryant?” by Ellen Labrecque
Adult DVDs
• “A Call to Spy” (2019)
• “Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks” (2021)
• “The Informer” (2020)
• “Love and Monsters” (2020)
• “Monster Zone” (2021)
• “Promising Young Woman” (2021)
• “Synchronic” (2019)
• “The Undoing” (2020), series
• “The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee” (2021)
• “Wander” (2020)
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
