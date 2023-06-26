Yankton Medical Clinic’s Dr. Amanda Sedlacek, Board Certified Internal Medicine and Palliative Care was recently notified her article, “Palliative Care Knowledge following an Interdisciplinary Palliative Care Seminar,” has been selected to be featured in an upcoming edition of the American Journal of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.   

Dr. Sedlacek, one of the few Board Certified Palliative Medicine Physicians in the State of South Dakota, wrote the article in coordination with her work with the Sanford School of Medicine Director of Interdisciplinary Palliative Care Seminar (IPC Seminar).

