Yankton Medical Clinic’s Dr. Amanda Sedlacek, Board Certified Internal Medicine and Palliative Care was recently notified her article, “Palliative Care Knowledge following an Interdisciplinary Palliative Care Seminar,” has been selected to be featured in an upcoming edition of the American Journal of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.
Dr. Sedlacek, one of the few Board Certified Palliative Medicine Physicians in the State of South Dakota, wrote the article in coordination with her work with the Sanford School of Medicine Director of Interdisciplinary Palliative Care Seminar (IPC Seminar).
As Dr. Sedlacek explains, “The COVID-19 pandemic created a unique opportunity to evolve an interdisciplinary palliative care seminar (IPC) into a virtual platform. This seminar provides foundational palliative and hospice concepts, introductions into palliative care disciplines, integration of teamwork, and incorporates interdisciplinary student led patient encounters. Traditionally, this experience had been in person, however during the COVID-19 pandemic, health care restrictions transitioned our educational delivery to a virtual platform.”
To monitor how outcomes may have been affected going from an in person event to a virtual one, the Palliative Care Knowledge Test (PCKT) was administered to students before and after the IPC Seminar. A one-year follow up survey was also administered to evaluate how the IPC Seminar was applicable to the students’ clinical experiences and practice. Dr. Sedlacek was very pleased with the results.
Dr. Sedlacek explains, “This is significant because it showed that virtual palliative education provided to undergraduate nursing, graduate nursing, medical students, clinical psychology, physician assistants and social work students through the Sanford School of Medicine IPC Seminar has shown to improve knowledge, foster collaboration across disciplines and promotes the growth of palliative and hospice care understanding and access across the region. Many of our students practice in rural areas where access to palliative care services is limited or non-existent. This experience exponentially impacts the growth of palliative and hospice care understanding and access to care across the region. Ultimately, this is great news for patients.”
“Dr. Sedlacek’s very important work on creating and monitoring a virtual IPC Seminar has already shown a profound effect.” said Becky McManus, CEO, Yankton Medical Clinic. “She is a Palliative Medicine Physician respected by not only her peers, but also her patients. Dr. Sedlacek consistently receives a perfect 5.0-star rating on Physician rankings such as Google, WebMD, Rater8, and Vitals. Her approach and expert knowledge of Palliative Medicine exemplifies a high standard of care by treating the whole person, not just the symptoms.” She concludes, “We congratulate Dr. Sedlacek on being published in the American Journal of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.