VERMILLION — Did you know that South Dakota was bombed by Japanese Fu-go balloons during World War II? Join the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library at noon on Friday, Dec. 3, for a December Lunch & Learn as Dr. Arley Fadness teaches about the thousand balloons that were launched from the Japanese mainland in late 1944 and in 1945. These balloon-borne bombs targeted all of North America. Nine landings have been discovered on South Dakota soil.
Fadness was born and in Webster. He is a graduate of Augustana Academy, Augustana University, the Boeing company drafting school, Pacific Lutheran University, Luther Theological Seminary and McCormick Theological Seminary. His Doctor of Ministry degree focusing on parish revitalization. Fadness served parishes in Arizona, Minnesota, Wyoming and South Dakota. Fadness is a retired draftsman, clergy, and active history enthusiast and writer. He has worked on blueprints for Boeings, architects, and Ed Yost, the inventor of the modern hot air balloon. Fadness is the author of the art, science and history of ballooning in his book titled “Balloons Aloft: Flying South Dakota Skies.” Soon to be published in 2021 through The History Press is his latest book “Capturing The Younger Brothers: The Untold Story of South Dakota’s Asle Sorbel.”
This event will be held in person in the Vermillion Public Library’s Kozak Room and with a Zoom option. Register online at bit.ly/vplballoons.
Guests are welcome to bring their lunch, and refreshments will be served. The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street, Vermillion, SD 57069.
