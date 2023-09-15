PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Education is launching a statewide literacy initiative designed to build better readers across the state.

“The ability to read is foundational to all learning. Up until about third grade, students are learning to read; after that, they are reading to learn,” said Secretary of Education Joseph Graves. “Therefore, it’s critical that our students have strong reading skills early in their educational careers.”

