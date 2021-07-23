VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine has named Michelle Baack, M.D., as chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the school of medicine.
Baack, a Pierre native, is a 1995 graduate of the USD Sanford School of Medicine. She performed a residency in Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center — Creighton University joint residency program, then returned to her hometown where she served as a pediatrician from 1999 to 2008. She then completed a fellowship in Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, and returned to South Dakota.
Since 2011, Baack has served as a neonatologist at Sanford Children’s Specialty Clinic and as a physician scientist at Sanford Research, both in Sioux Falls. She is currently an associate professor of pediatrics in the Division of Neonatology at the USD Sanford School of Medicine. Her work as a physician scientist focuses on improving outcomes for mothers and their developing babies through improved nutrition and includes her current duty as chief of research in the Sanford Division of the Department of Pediatrics at the USD Sanford School of Medicine.
“Dr. Baack’s experience and expertise in pediatrics as a physician, a researcher and as an educator, make her the ideal appointment for this important leadership position,” said Tim Ridgway, M.D., dean of the USD Sanford School of Medicine and vice president of the Division of Health Affairs. “Her loyalty and skilled service to our institution has been demonstrated in many ways, and she is a strong advocate for children’s healthcare throughout South Dakota. We welcome her to our leadership team.”
Baack was preceded by Archana Chatterjee, M.D., who departed the medical school after serving as pediatrics chair for seven years to become dean of the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago.
