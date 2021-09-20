JACK REYNOLDS

Thomas and Abigail Reynolds of Yankton announce the birth of their son named Jack Matthew Reynolds, born Aug. 23, 2021, at 8:21 p.m., 8 pounds, 7 ounces, 21.75 inches.

Grandparents are John and Linda Lichter of Yankton; Susan Reynolds of Grand Forks, North Dakota; and Paul Reynolds of Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.