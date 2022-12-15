WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
Wayne State College will hold a commencement ceremony for graduate and undergraduate students at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in Rice Auditorium. A total of 296 degrees will be conferred. Those students receiving their degrees include 203 undergraduates and 93 graduate students from the college’s Master of Science in Education, Master of Organizational Management, Master of Business Administration, and Education Specialist programs.
Brianna L. Pfund, of Hartington, Neb., will deliver the invocation. She is graduating with a degree in Elementary Education and Special Education. She is the daughter of Joe and Sonya Schroeder. She is engaged to be married to Justin Lange.
Pfund was on the Dean’s List for four years while active with Kappa Delta Pi, the International Honor Society in Education, and the Newman Center.
Pfund joins her mother, Sonya, her sister, Brittany Garthoff, and her brother-in-law, Jared Garthoff, as a Wayne State graduate.
Jesse Zavadil of Schuyler, Neb., will deliver the graduate commencement address. He is graduating with an Education Specialist graduate degree in School Administration and Educational Leadership. He is the son of David and Barbara Zavadil of Crofton, Neb.
Zavadil works as the Middle School Principal in Schuyler. He is a member of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and secretary/treasurer of the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP) Region III. He coaches youth softball and basketball for his daughters’ teams in Schuyler. He was named the NSASSP Region III Middle School Principal of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.
He plans to continue to serve as the Middle School Principal for Schuyler Community Schools. He said as his family grows, he hopes to someday apply for and serve as a superintendent of schools for a district in the state of Nebraska.
Zavadil’s wife, Brandi, is receiving her master’s degree in Secondary School Administration in today’s ceremony as well. Jesse and Brandi have two daughters: Reagan, 12, and Harper, 9.
Here is the list of area graduates, sorted by hometown with undergraduates first, followed by the graduate students. The degree and the major are noted after the name. Minors and supplemental endorsements for undergraduates are noted in italics.
Bloomfield, NE — Cailee Gieselman, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Human Resource Management
Creighton, NE — Jordyn Kuhl, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Inclusive Birth-Grade 3, Special Education Generalist K-6
Hartington, NE — Brianna Pfund, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6; Joshua Pinkelman, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology/Construction Management; Madison Sudbeck, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6
Laurel, NE — Brooke Young, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Reading/Writing PK-6, Coaching, Early Childhood Education PK-3
Randolph, NE — Adrianne Kruger, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies-Education and Family Services; Carlie Nordhues, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Management, Human Resource Management; Dalton Rath, Bachelor of Arts, Music/Vocal and Instrumental Music Education PK-12; Jade Rickard, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Psychology
Wynot, NE — Whitney Haahr, Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies-Business and Sport Management
Dakota Dunes, SD — Jayden Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts, Art/Graphic Design, Art: Advanced Studio
Irene, SD — Mercedes Kotalik, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Management
Yankton, SD — Amy Pierce, Bachelor of Science, Special Education Generalist K-12
Graduate Students
Crofton, NE — Maggie Moon, MSE, School Administration/Educational Leadership 7-12
NE, Ponca, NE — Dacia Beyke, MSE, School Counseling 7-12; Kristin Smith, MSE, School Counseling 7-12
Randolph, NE — Brandi Bartels, EdS, School Administration/Educational Leadership; Kelsey Gubbels, MSE, School Counseling PK-8
Springfield, SD — Hannah Rygaard, MSE, Special Education Generalist
TESSA FOLKERS
MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,193 degrees to 1,936 students at the end of the fall 2022 semester, with commencement ceremonies scheduled for 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Dec. 10, in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.
Among those receiving a degree was:
• Yankton — Tessa Folkers, BS, Nursing
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,482 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 26 colleges and seven universities.
