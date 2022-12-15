WAYNE STATE COLLEGE

Wayne State College will hold a commencement ceremony for graduate and undergraduate students at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in Rice Auditorium. A total of 296 degrees will be conferred. Those students receiving their degrees include 203 undergraduates and 93 graduate students from the college’s Master of Science in Education, Master of Organizational Management, Master of Business Administration, and Education Specialist programs.

