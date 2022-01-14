The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. The meeting was called to order by President Kathy Harens; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and the Collect for Women.
Membership Chairman Vi Ranney conducted the initiation ceremony welcoming 16 new and re-instated members to the club. New members who were not able to be present will be initiated at the February meeting.
Emma Grate who is the Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator at River City Domestic Violence Center presented the program on human trafficking.
Minutes of the December 2021 meeting were approved as presented on motion by Peggy Schiedel.
Members are asked to bring 2022 calendars to the February meeting for distribution to nursing home residents and to the homeless shelter.
Treasurer Sandy Battin presented the treasurer’s report. A $1,000 scholarship has been given for a student at Mount Marty University and another $1,000 scholarship will be available to a high school student. Application forms have been distributed to the schools.
Due to the successful GFWC-sponsored fund-raising tours lead by Vi Ranney with the help of Sandy Battin and others, we will re-visit the 2021-22 budget. With the additional funds, the club may be able to increase its charitable donations. Members are asked to present more ideas for tours and other fund-raising activities.
Sandy Battin relayed a message from State President Liz Lynch who was not able to attend the meeting. In her capacity as a state officer, she has heard many positive comments from other clubs about the GFWC-Yankton’s unique fund-raising project. The tours not only raise funds for worthy projects but also help increase awareness of the club’s charitable efforts in the community.
President Kathy reminded the nominating committee to work on a slate of officers for next year.
Door prizes were awarded to Vicki Swensen, Gladys Johnson, Zdenka Miksik, Mary Jo Schneider, Peggy Schiedel, Maysel Goltz, Sylvia Selgestad, and Dee Carson.
The next meeting will be on Feb. 5, 2022. Sharing and Giving project will be Valentines for veterans. Hostesses are Dee Carson and Arlene Young.
