VERMILLION — The Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment (CPCM), a center of the University of South Dakota, is set to host a grant announcement ceremony on Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. in Avera Hall, located on the USD-Sioux Falls campus. The center has been awarded a $1 million grant to implement a WIC Community Innovation and Outreach Project (WIC CIAO).

The announcement will include representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), South Dakota Department of Health and USD. Attendees will learn more about outreach efforts, plans for parent participation and early project outcomes. Refreshments will follow the brief program.

