INTERCHANGE
South Dakota Rep. Ryan Cwach was the guest speaker for Yankton Interchange’s Jan. 4 meeting, held through Zoom. Interchange Board President Linda Dobrovolny presided over the noon meeting.
After the meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance recited, meeting host Rita Wentworth introduced Rep. Cwach.
Cwach provided an update on the 2021 South Dakota Legislative Session. Cwach believes this session will be different from any other session, because of a significant amount of one-time money to be appropriated. Surpluses often fall between $10-20 million, Cwach stated. But this year, there is $224 million in surplus dollars. The reason is twofold, Cwach noted: federal CARES Act money and unspent Medicaid funding. According to Cwach, Gov. Kristi Noem wants these monies to go to rural telecommunications, a rainy day fund ($50 million), $13 million to new rodeo grounds for the State Fairgrounds, and for a smattering of one-time expenses for state government departments.
Cwach also discussed bills he is introducing. One proposed bill would appropriate money for volunteer fire fighters and first responders, with the goal to appropriate dollars for three years of mental health insurance coverage for this group, to use if needed. The second bill Cwach plans to introduce appropriates $200,000 to authorize cities and organizations to apply for a state grant that would provide peer support training programs for first responders to assist in the support of other first responders. The third bill would provide for a medical reinsurance program in South Dakota.
Other topics Cwach believes may be addressed during the upcoming legislative session: proposed appropriations for an educational trust fund in South Dakota, county road maintenance and repair, and COVID bills. Issues that have been introduced during past sessions may also surface – bills related to transgender concerns and to surrogacy.
Nicole Valnes, elementary technology integrationist/ curriculum director for the Yankton School District, will be the guest speaker for the January 18 Interchange meeting. She will provide an update on the Yankton School District’s remote learning strategies.
