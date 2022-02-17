FREEMAN — A national touring exhibit that was featured at the World War I Museum in Kansas City, Kansas, is on display at Heritage Hall Museum & Archives (HHM&A) through April 24.
Titled “Voices of Conscience,” the exhibit premiered at the “Remembering Muted Voices: Conscience, Dissent, Resistance and Civil Liberties in World War I through Today” symposium at the Kansas City museum in October 2017. It then launched a tour across North America. The exhibit was created by the Kauffman Museum in North Newton, Kansas.
Sponsored locally by HHM&A, the exhibit is located in the historic Bethel Church that is part of the Freeman museum complex. This is the second time the exhibit has been in Freeman. It was installed in early 2020 in anticipation of Schmeckfest. But the emergence of COVID-19 canceled Schmeckfest and suspended the exhibit tour. It was rescheduled to return to Freeman this year and installed in the church the second week of February. The pews on the main floor of the Bethel Church were temporarily removed to create space for the exhibit.
Admission to the exhibit is included with the regular museum admission. The museum is open weekday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m. In addition, the museum will open the exhibit at other times for groups. Call 605-925-7545 during regular hours or email the museum at info@heritagehallmuseum.com for more information.
