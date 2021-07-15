Encounter Ministries School of Healing will be held July 30-31 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton.
Scheduled presenters include Fr. Brian Gross and Fr. Patrick Gonyeau (Seminarians, priests and religious are offered a 50% discount.)
On Friday, July 30, check-in is at 5 p.m. followed by Mass at 6 p.m. with the evening concluding at 9:30 p.m.
On Saturday, July 31, doors open at 9 a.m. and the evening concludes at 10 p.m. Meals are on your own.
The event is hosted by Yahweh-Shalom Prayer Group. Register online at encounterministries.us/archive/soh-yankton; or call or email local organizers for further info: Jane 605-940-4101; yahwehshalom2021@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.