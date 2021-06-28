PIERRE — Initiated during the 1996-97 school year, the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award program is designed to recognize varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups for their academic excellence.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association believes that high school students learn in two distinct ways; inside the classroom and outside the classroom – on the stage and/or athletic field. This academic program creates a positive environment for school teams to have its members excel in the classroom. This program is also meant to motivate students toward academic excellence and to promote academic encouragement from teammates.
All varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award.
Area schools include:
• Andes Central — Boys Basketball Team, Boys Golf Team, Girls Basketball Team, Girls Golf Team
• Beresford — Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls Basketball Team
• Bon Homme — Boys Basketball Team, Girls Basketball Team, Gymnastics Team
• Dakota Valley — All-State Band, Band Solo-Ensemble Group, Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, Boys Track & Field Team, Debate & Individual Events, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls Basketball Team, Girls Golf Team, Girls Track & Field Team, Large Group Band, Large Group Chorus, Newspaper, One-Act Play, Student Council, Visual Arts Team, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group, Wrestling Team, Yearbook
• Elk Point-Jefferson — Boys Basketball Team, Boys Track & Field Team, Girls Basketball Team, Girls Golf Team, Girls Track & Field Team, One-Act Play, Wrestling Team
• Freeman — Girls Basketball Team, Girls Golf Team
• Gayville-Volin — Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, Boys Track & Field Team, Girls Basketball Team, Girls Track & Field Team, Large Group Band, Student Council, Yearbook
• Irene-Wakonda — All-State Band, Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls Basketball Team, Student Council
• Marion — Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, Girls Basketball Team, Wrestling Cheerleaders, Wrestling Team
• Menno — Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, Basketball Team, One-Act Play
• Parker — Girls Basketball Team, Wrestling Team
• Scotland — Boys Basketball Team, Boys Golf Team, Boys Track & Field Team, Girls Basketball Team, Girls Golf Team, Girls Track & Field Team, Large Group Band, Large Group Chorus, Student Council, Wrestling Team, Yearbook
• Vermillion — All-State Band, Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls Golf Team, Gymnastics Team, One-Act Play
• Viborg-Hurley — Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, Boys Golf Team, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls Basketball Team, Student Council
• Wagner — Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, Boys Track & Field Team, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls Basketball Team, Girls Track & Field Team, Gymnastics Team, Newspaper, Student Council, Wrestling Team, Yearbook
• Yankton — All-State Band, All-State Jazz Band, Band Solo-Ensemble Group, Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, Boys Tennis Team, Boys Track & Field Team, Debate & Individual Events, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls Basketball Team, Girls Golf Team, Girls Track & Field Team, Gymnastics Team, Large Group Band, Large Group Chorus, Large Group Orchestra, Newspaper, One-Act Play, Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group, Student Council, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group, Wrestling Team, Yearbook
