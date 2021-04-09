More than 45 municipal officials representing 22 cities met via zoom for the South Dakota Municipal League’s annual District 3 Meeting held on March 18, 2021.
Yvonne Taylor, South Dakota Municipal League Executive Director, spoke about the outcome of the 2021 Legislative Session, and the effect new laws will have on South Dakota municipalities. Taylor also discussed the direction and future of the Municipal League and services offered to the municipalities.
“More and more we are seeing the need to get better information out to the citizens and legislators. Municipal government provides a vast array of services, and people need to be informed of where their tax dollars are going. This type of education can only benefit municipal government. The taxpayers would be very proud of their local government if they were fully aware of how much service a municipality provides at a relatively low cost,” Taylor said.
Debbra Houseman, SDML President for 2021 and Finance Officer for the City of Lake Andes, was also on hand to discuss her priorities for the current year as well as to conduct the election of District 3 officers for the upcoming year. Others in attendance were representatives of groups affiliated with the Municipal League.
Dawn Murphy, Finance Officer in Tea, was re-elected as District 3 Chair and Mary McClung, Finance Officer in Harrisburg, was re-elected as Vice Chair.
In other business, those attending voted to hold the 2022 District 3 Meeting in Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.