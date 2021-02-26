DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The February 22, 2021 meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7:00 pm by President Stephanie Stueckrath via Zoom.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members joined Zoom with 31 members joining. February theme was “UFOs Are Out of This World,” challenging members to finish unfinished projects. A Power Point prepared by Jan Koehn, showcased photos of members’ quilts, and each member commented on their own quilts as they were shown.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: No corrections were offered for the January minutes or treasurer’s report. A motion to approve minutes was made by Lori Connot and seconded by Mary Ellen Hornstra . A motion to approve treasurer’s report was made by Sandy Hoffner and seconded by Peggy Thranum. Both motions carried.
Unfinished Business
• Approval of 2021 Appendix to By-Laws: Mary Kirschenmann moved and Phyllis Oplinger seconded that the 2021 Appendix be accepted as corrected. Motion carried.
• Quilt Show: Peggy Anderson reported that the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center was contacted regarding changing the DPQG Quilt Show to fall of 2022. All weekend dates in September and the first weekend in October 2022 were not available. The committee recommended avoiding the last weekend of October due to Halloween. The committee will determine if there are any major conflicts with the second or third weekend of October 2022 and reserve the Archery Center for the weekend with least potential conflicts.
• Guild Retreat: Lori Connot reported that the retreat at Stukel’s Hunting Lodge in Gregory, SD, still has a few openings and is now open to quilters outside the guild. Registrants may arrive and leave as they like. The start date has been changed to Mar 2 so the retreat now runs from Mar 2 – Mar 7, 2021. Contact Lori if interested. See “Other Points” in February DPQG newsletter for info.
• QOV Committee: Dawn Atkins reported that Bev Schramm presented a QOV to a veteran in a private home presentation due to the veteran’s health concerns. Dawn also reported a couple of QOVs were delivered to her for quilting. She requested approval to purchase of two bolts of wide backing at wholesale cost (one red with white stars the other blue with white stars) to have on hand for QOVs. Peggy Anderson noted that a motion was approved at a previous meeting to allow the chair to make such purchases within the budget of the guild QOV account. Dawn advised members that they may contact her if they wish to obtain backing for a QOV from these two bolts.
• YAA Quilt Show: Mary Ellen Hornstra reminded members that “Magic of Tints and Shades” is the theme and encouraged members to start working on projects. This show will feature quilts that work with shades of 2 colors. Since the GAR Hall, is the location of the show, there is limited space and smaller quilts are preferred. This show runs Oct 18 - Nov 19, 2021 and date will continue to be noted in upcoming guild newsletters in the “Upcoming Events” section.
New Business
• Baby quilts for National Quilt Day: Lori Connot reported that she has a boy quilt and girl quilt. Mary Krischenmann is making labels and President Stephanie Stueckrath will provide a letter to be presented with each quilt. Renae Tereshinski, OB/GYN head nurse, will be contacted to facilitate presentation of quilts.
• Zoom “Sew In”: President Stephanie Stueckrath asked if guild members were interested in a Zoom “Sew In” on National Quilt Day, Saturday, March 20. The goal would be to sit and work on projects while chatting with other members doing likewise. Members could join for all or part of the “Sew In.” Jan Koehn will send a Zoom invite for 10am-3pm that day.
• Barn Quilt Committee: President Stephanie Stueckrath asked members to discuss how the Barn Quilt Committee may want to proceed with activities, given COVID restrictions and the effort and cost of printing Barn Quilt Tour brochures. The committee was asked to bring recommendations for consideration to the March meeting.
• Sew ‘n Tell for next meeting: The theme for March will be “March to Your Own Drummer.”
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Chris O’Brien; the prize will be a gift certificate from one of the local quilt shops.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at 8:06 pm was made by Phyllis Oplinger, seconded by Peggy Thranum, and carried.
Program: Featured quilters were Mary Boyer, Mary Kirschenmann and mother and daughter Shirley Chistensen and Lori Jones. They showcased quilts that had special meaning for them and discussed their journey into quilting.
Next meeting: March 22, 2021, via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.