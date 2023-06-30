The Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Sunday, June 25, 2023. This was the annual installation of officers meeting. President Walter Rentsch called the meeting to order and called on Jeremy Skrenes to give the Invocation and lead the Pledge to the flag.
Roy Wilcox was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting. Wilcox gave a special “thank you” to all the guests for attending our special Instillation of Officers meeting. Wilcox asked the members of Club 1294 to explain exactly what their duty is for the guests when they were introduced to take control of the meeting. Wilcox called on the General Evaluator, Walter Rentsch to introduce his evaluation team as follows: Grammarian Vernon Arens, who gave the word for the day “independence,” Speech Evaluator Pat Acklie-Roth, Ah Counter, Jana Lane and Timer, Steve Hamilton.
Wilcox introduced the assigned speaker for the day Janice Stone, with her 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Green Thumb.”
Following the speech, Wilcox introduced the Table Topics Chairperson, Jeremy Skrenes, to lead the impromptu speaking portion of the meeting, calling on Jana Lane, Teresa Rentsch, Vernon Arens and guest Alek Campbell, who won Table Topics.
Walter Rentsch then continued the meeting with his evaluation team. He called on Pat Acklie-Roth to evaluate Janice Stone’s speech. Vernon Arens gave the Grammarian report, Jana Lane the Ah counter report and Steve Hamilton the timers report.
Total attendance was 19 with guests as follows: Dan Winterringer, Natalie Cautell, Michelle Erlenbusch, Peggy Larson, Alek Campbell, Pam Hamilton, Kristen Skrenes, Paul Skrenes Luke Skrenes and Paul Fanta.
Jeremy Skrenes led the Installation of officers’ session with July 1, 2023, the start date of the annual term as follows: President: Pat Acklie Roth, VP Education Janice Stone, VP Membership Roy Wilcox, VP Public Relations Jeremy Skrenes, Secretary Steve Hamilton, Treasurer Jana Lane and Sergeant At Arms Vernon Arens. Skrenes gave “thanks” to the current officers for their year of service.
There will not be a meeting on July 1 due to the Fourth of July Holiday weekend.
Guests are always welcome to join our Hybrid meeting, held at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Come in person to the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or from Zoom at your home. You need to download the “Zoom” application on your computer, I-Pad or I-Phone and call a member of the club to get the meeting ID and passcode to join the meeting. For more information on Toastmasters Club 1294, call 605-660-2485.
