Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: May 28, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Alone in the Wild” by Kelley Armstrong
• “Annie and the Wolves” by Andromeda Romano-Lax
• “Blackout” by Simon Scarrow
• “Book of Night” by Holly Black
• “End of the World House” by Adrienne Celt
• “The Fool Dies Last” by Carol Miller
• “A Forgery of Roses” by Jessica S. Olson
• “Hope Creek” by Janet Dailey
• “A House Between Earth and the Moon” by Rebecca Scherm
• “The Impossible Us” by Sarah Lotz
• “Kaiju Preservation Society” by John Scalzi
• “Little Souls” by Sandra Dallas
• “My Name is Edward” by Annmarie Topel
• “A Novel Obsession” by Caitlin Barasch
• “Pay Dirt Road” by Samantha Jayne Allen
• “School Days” by Jonathan Galassi
• “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer
• “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez
• “The Time of Jacob’s Trouble” by Donna VanLiere
• “True Biz” by Sara Nović
• “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover
———
Nonfiction
• “Flea Market Garden Style” by Caroline McKenzie
• “The F*ck It Diet” by Caroline Dooner
• “Kawaii Crochet” by Melissa Bradley
• “Mothercoin” by Elizabeth Cummins Muñoz
• “Refuse to Be Done” by Matt Bell
• “My Seven Black Fathers” by Will Jawando
• “The Vortex” by Scott Garney
LARGE PRINT
• “The Caretakers” by Amanda Bestor-Siegal
• “Hannah’s Courage” by Molly Jebber
• “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
• “Liza’s Second Chance” by Molly Jebber
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Ain’t Burned All the Bright” by Jason Reynolds
• “Even When Your Voice Shakes” by Ruby Yayra Goka
• “The Silent Unseen” by Amanda McCrina
• “Survive the Dome” by Kosoko Jackson
———
Nonfiction
• “Quiet-Fire” by Carol Dommermuth-Costa
• “Where Have All the Birds Gone?” by Rebecca E. Hirsch
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Braver and Boulder” by John Patrick Green
• “Different Kinds of Fruit” by Kyle Lukoff
• “New from Here” by Kelly Yang
• “Prisoners of War” by C. Alexander London
• “The School for Whatnots” by Margaret Peterson Haddix
• “The Tower of Time” by Lincoln Peirce
———
Nonfiction
• “Hardcourt” by Fred Bowen
• “I Begin with Spring” by Julie Dunlap
• “Packing for Mars For Kids” by Mary Roach
• “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” from Ripley Publishing
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Acorn was a Little Wild” by Jen Arena
• “Good Job George” by Jane O’Connor
• “The Hair Book” by Latonya Yvette
• “Here We Come” by Janna Matthies
• “Ninjas Have Feelings” board book by Mary Nhin
• “Oona and the Shark” by Kelly DiPucchio
• “A Penny’s Worth” by Kimberly Wilson
———
Nonfiction
• “Our Planet! There’s No Place Like Earth” by Stacy McAnulty
• “Sun in My Tummy” by Laura Alary
• “We Are Better Together” by Bill McKibben
• “Wendell Scott” by J. P. Miller
ADULT DVD’s
• “Dog”
• “Turning Red”
• “Uncharted”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
