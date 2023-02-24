CONNECTING ARTISTS

The Connecting Artists met at the GAR Hall following Yankton Area Arts’ First Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pres. Paul Harens called the meeting to order. A discussion was held about continuing to hold meetings after the First Friday programs. We decided to do this when it works for the group.

