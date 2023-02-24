The Connecting Artists met at the GAR Hall following Yankton Area Arts’ First Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pres. Paul Harens called the meeting to order. A discussion was held about continuing to hold meetings after the First Friday programs. We decided to do this when it works for the group.
Mary Jane Mathrole gave a treasurer’s report. Because we have enough money in the treasury for all of our needs, members felt that our dues could be lowered to $5 per year. One advantage of this would be to encourage others to join. Motion was made and passed unanimously.
We need a new place to store our pop-up tent and materials. Jessi Koch will take the tents in the spring and store them for us.
Several members shared items or information: Mary Jane showed a new watercolor of hers which will be on display. She also has paintings on display in LeMars, Iowa, and Decater, NE, for “Seven Ladies and a Brush.” Paul informed us that he has a gallery exhibit at Mt. Marty starting on Sept. 1 to 23. There will be a meet the artist on Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Roger had a sculpture accepted for display in Grand Island, NE.
We had a visitor and explained our purpose. The Connecting Artists is a group of independent artists in the Yankton Area. We have members in Yankton, Vermillion, Nebraska, Tyndall areas, and any artist is invited to join us. We have artists of all types: sculpture, oil painting, watercolor, photography, poetry, and most art you can think of. We want to promote the expansion of art in the community and among individuals. We offer suggestions, help, and art workshops in the area. Membership is $5.00 per year. We invite high school/college age and up to become members. We have a gallery show every other year with Yankton Area Arts. We work at several different volunteer projects a year.
Due to weather, we will not be meeting in February. Our next meeting will be March 30, 7 p.m., Yankton Area Arts, 508 Douglas, Yankton.
