DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The Oct. 25, 2021, meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7 p.m. by President Stephanie Stueckrath at Trinity Lutheran Church meeting room.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members showcased Halloween-themed projects: “Boo-tiful Quilts.” There were 33 members present. Guests were Sharon Dawson, Beth Mikkelsen, Marsha Loerner, Judy Koehn, Garnet Anderson and Cindy Fox.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: Peggy Thranum made a motion that August minutes be approved as printed. Lori Connot seconded and motion carried. Elaine Harty made a motion that August treasurer’s report be approved as printed. Mary Ellen Hornstra seconded and motion carried. Both will be placed on file.
Reports of Standing Committees
• Program Committee — Sandy Hoffner announce that the theme for the November meeting will be “I’m Dreamin of a Quilt Christmas.” She does not have a program yet; she asked members to contact her if they have ideas.
Unfinished Business
• YAA Quilt Show at GAR hall: Chair Mary Ellen Hornstra reminded members that the DPQG quilt show is on display at the GAR hall. There will be a reception on Nov.5 at 5 p.m. with presentation at 5:30 p.m. The show will be taken down on Friday, Nov 19 and members who submitted quilts for display are asked to pick up their quilts between 1-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
• QOV Committee: Chair Dawn Atkins reported that 3 veterans were honored with quilts in July and one in October. Dawn read a thank you note sent by one veteran. She also reported that the wife of the veteran honored in October at the VFW called and indicated that they would like put a thank you in the newspaper and make a donation. She indicated a presentation ceremony is set for Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW and tentatively for Nov. 21. After that, she expects to be in need of more quilts and encouraged members to consider making a quilt. She reviewed the criteria for size and reminded members that quilts should not be tied, but quilted.
• Nominations for 2022 Officers: Jan Koehn informed members that, after contacting a large number of members, the committee could not get anyone to consent to taking the office of President and Vice-President. She advised members that the guild may be in jeopardy of continuing if it is not possible to get someone to take on those leadership rolls. Committee members Sandy Hoffner and Peggy Anderson also spoke to encourage members to consider serving in one of those offices. Phyllis Oplinger has agreed to continue as treasurer and a nominee has been found for secretary. Angie Hejl will continue to serve in as newsletter coordinator.
• Other: Phyllis Oplinger reminded members that 2022 can be paid any time and remain $15.
New Business
• Holiday Party: Activities chair, Pat Morton, reported that the holiday party has traditionally been the first Monday in December, which is Dec. 6 this year. She asked if there were any members that wanted to change that date, but no motion to do so was raised. Joy Ellis made a motion that, considering the amount monetary resources the guild has, the cost of catering should be covered by the guild. Dawn Atkins seconded and motion carried.
• 2022 Committees: President Stephanie Stueckrath asked members to consider which committees they would like to volunteer for in 2022. She indicated that a sign-up would be made available at the November meeting.
• Announcements/Other:
—Sandy Hoffner asked members to consider volunteering to “Dress a Bear.” This project is being sponsored by the Optimists Club. Bears will be provided to the Contact Center, Avera and any other organization that may need them to provide Christmas bears to children. Members were instructed to see Sandy after the meeting to sign out a bear. Bears could be dropped off at KYNT or at the next meeting. They are needed back before Thanksgiving.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Phyllis Oplinger; she won a gift certificate from local quilt shop.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn was made at 8:10 pm by Marlyce Miklos, seconded by Lori Connot, and carried.
Program: “Using Panels” was presented by Joni Lowe. She showed several examples of how panels could be used in creative ways.
Next meeting: Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 403 Broadway Ave, Yankton. Guests welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.