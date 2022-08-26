Weighing in at 370 pounds, Yankton’s Randy Tramp took medicines for high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. What motivated him to lose 200 of those pounds over the past 12 months and set the medicines aside? It started with his mandatory annual school bus driver physical.

“I went to my annual bus physical, and the doctor told me if my diabetes worsened, I would have a difficult time passing the physical,” Randy said. “I talked to other bus drivers who had been warned they may undergo an annual physical every three months.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.