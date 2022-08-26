Weighing in at 370 pounds, Yankton’s Randy Tramp took medicines for high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. What motivated him to lose 200 of those pounds over the past 12 months and set the medicines aside? It started with his mandatory annual school bus driver physical.
“I went to my annual bus physical, and the doctor told me if my diabetes worsened, I would have a difficult time passing the physical,” Randy said. “I talked to other bus drivers who had been warned they may undergo an annual physical every three months.”
With that “wake up” call, Tramp sought out a friend who had lost a lot of weight and had maintained it for several years.
“I called Charlie Chivers and told him my story. Charlie said he could help me and became my coach,” he said. “I learned the weight loss system he used, became certified, and now, like Charlie, I coach others.”
There are many things Randy can do now that he couldn’t before.
“From running to going up a stair without losing my breath are just two of the benefits. I recently flew from Atlanta. A man ahead of me had trouble getting into his seat and had to have a seat belt extension. I told myself, ‘That used to be me,’” Randy said.
Randy’s wife, Kim, joined him in the weight loss program, dropping 140 pounds and finding resolution to her high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, too.
“It’s more than losing weight. I tried doing that on my own—lost weight. Life happened. It all came back plus more. It’s about support and a changed mindset,” Randy said.
With more energy and a high passion for paying forward our success, they now help others discover health and wholeness. I’m excited to see others get healthy because I know how that feels. Getting into clothes, I hadn’t worn in years is a dream come true. Getting on a ladder without pain also is exciting,”
“I didn’t know how bad I felt until I felt good,” Rachel Butler, participating in the program, said. “I’m finally migraine free after taking medication for six years.”
“This has helped me learn that any weight loss is good. It doesn’t have to be huge amounts at a time,” Kymberli Tufte said. “I’m building habits to last a lifetime. I’ve learned to eat less and still be satisfied. I can still live my life while I work on being healthy,”
“I’ve been on this plan for a month and have lost twenty-two pounds,” Jeremy Tramp said. “I’ve tried other diets, but this is the only one that’s worked for me. Since I eat five times a day and have one healthy meal, I can lose weight and not be hungry. I’ve stopped snoring, and I sleep better. I can fit into my old clothes and have more energy and mental clarity. Thank you, Randy, for all the encouragement and support.”
Randy is holding a Health and Hope event at the Yankton Community Library Saturday, August 27th, at 2:00 p.m. to share with others how he and his wife found the path to wellness.
“Stop in and check it out,” Randy says. “What do you have to lose? Everyone is welcome. We will tell our story and talk about the possibilities.”
