Actors from Centerville and surrounding communities have been preparing for performances celebrating the Last Supper to be held during Holy Week at several area churches.
They are preparing for the drama “The Living Last Supper,” written by Ernest K. Emurian. The idea was first formulated by the Methodist minister in Virginia in 1953, pondering da Vinci’s famous artwork of “The Last Supper.” After studying the inspiring picture, he proceeded to write the soliloquies for the twelve apostles as they might have expressed themselves immediately after hearing the Master say, “One of you will betray me,” when each man cried out, “Lord, is it I?” This was the moment da Vinci wished to capture in his painting.
Cast members include Tim Ritter, Jim Nelson, Kevin Hecht, Tim Bjordal, Dave Stephenson, Jon Marohl, Pastor Maxwell Whitehead, Justin Knutson, Dean Knutson, Steven Holmberg, Zech Stake, Matt Hybertson and Daniel Knutson. The Rev. Doctor Carroll Marohl, Pastor of Spirit of Hope Church in Scotland, South Dakota will narrate. Music selections will also be provided by Christiana Ostrem, Kayla Mehlhaf, Matt Kiger, Elizabeth Whitehead, Troy Larsen, Amy Vandenhoek, Pastor Mark Eliason, Vonni Knutson, Krista Diercks, Darryl Yax and Debbie Diercks. Steve Knutson built the set pieces, while Mary Ferwerda and Linda Holmberg added their artistic touches by painting the canvas backdrops. Julie Knutson, Anita Stephenson and Cynthia Marohl assisted in sewing the apostle’s costumes, and many of the cast members have provided props for the set. The posters you see around the communities were designed by Linda Holmberg.
“The Living Last Supper” is directed by Vonni Knutson. Performance dates include:
Performances are set for Holy Week, including:
• Palm Sunday, April 10, 5 p.m. at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville;
• Monday, April 11, 7 p.m. at Riverview Reformed Church in Yankton;
• Tuesday, April 12, 7 p.m. at Spring Valley Lutheran Church in rural Viborg;
• and Wednesday, April 13, 7 p.m. at Redeemer Free Lutheran Church in Canton.
No admission will be charged but a free-will offering will be received each night and given to a local charity of our choosing.
If you have any questions, contact Vonni Knutson at 563-2390.
