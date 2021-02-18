Calvary Kids Preschool is now enrolling for the 2021-22 school year! Calvary Kids Preschool is a Christ-centered school which provides a quality education with a strong emphasis on social skills. Students learn through hands-on activities, daily reading and writing centers, Smart Board activities, arts and crafts, free play, and various field trips.
Preschool classes are held in the mornings (M/W/F – 4s, Tu/Th – 3s), and Junior Kindergarten is held in the afternoons. Extended childcare through our daycare is available before and after class if needed.
New students who are registered for the 2021-22 school year are encouraged to attend a special preschool preview event. This is a wonderful opportunity for children (& their parents) to experience preschool as they complete a craft project, enjoy a snack, and see the Smart Board in action alongside our current preschoolers. Preview dates are as follows:
• 3s: Tuesday, Feb. 23 OR Thursday, Feb. 25, 9-10 a.m.
• 4s: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 9-10 a.m.
• JK: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1-2 p.m.
If you would like additional information about Calvary Kids Preschool, Calvary Kids Club Daycare, or preschool preview, please call (605) 665-5594. Limited space is available, so call today.
