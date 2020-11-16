PIERRE — The deadline to enroll in South Dakota’s K-12 Connect program is Nov. 20. This program provides free internet service to eligible K-12 students in their homes for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Eligible South Dakota households should have received a letter identifying a telecommunications company to call to access free internet service through K-12 Connect. If a family believes they are eligible but did not receive a letter, they will need to fill out an Eligibility Form.
To be eligible for the program, households must meet all of the following:
• Have at least one student currently enrolled in a K-12 school or homeschool; and
• Must meet the income eligibility guidelines for the free and reduced school lunch program; and
• Must not have internet services in the home between July 1, 2020, and present
Once eligibility is determined, providers will install the necessary equipment on a first-come, first-serve basis. Internet service will be provided through June 30, 2021. After that time, the household must return the equipment to the provider or continue services at the household’s expense.
For more information and to access the Eligibility Form, visit k12connect.sd.gov; email k12connect@state.sd.us; or call 605-773-3248.
K-12 Connect is a partnership of the South Dakota Governor’s Office, Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, Department of Education, and participating telecommunications companies.
Telecommunications companies that are participating in K-12 Connect include: Telecommunications companies who are participating in K-12 Connect include: Alliance Communications Cooperative; Beresford Municipal Telephone Company; Faith Municipal Telephone Company; Fort Randall Telephone Company; Golden West Telecommunications; Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative; Kennebec Telephone Company; Long Lines Broadband; Midco; Midstate Communications; RC Technologies; Santel Communications Cooperative; Swiftel Communications/Brookings Municipal Telephone; TrioTel Communications; Valley Telecommunications Cooperative; Vast; Venture Communications Cooperative; West River Cooperative Telephone Company; and West River Telecommunications Cooperative.
