WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College will host commencement for graduate and undergraduate students in Rice Auditorium at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
A total of 285 degrees will be conferred at the ceremonies by Wayne State College President Marysz Rames.
Area graduates include:
———
Summa cum Laude
Based on the student’s cumulative GPA at the end of the semester prior to their semester of graduation. Cumulative grade point average between 3.90 to 4.00
• Ashley Elizabeth Wolfgram of Laurel
———
Magna cum Laude
Cumulative grade point average between 3.80 to 3.89
• Riley M. Arens of Hartington
———
Cum Laude
Based on the student’s cumulative GPA at the end of the semester prior to their semester of graduation. Cumulative grade point average between 3.70 to 3.79
• Ashley Marie Pick of Hartington
———
Honorable Mention
Based on the student’s cumulative GPA at the end of the semester prior to their semester of graduation. Cumulative grade point average between 3.50 to 3.69
• Madalyn Rose Arens of Crofton
• Keyan James Joachimsen of Hartington
• Milah Petersen of Wynot
———
Graduate students are listed as GRAD and Undergraduate students are listed as UGRAD.
• Bloomfield — Luke Fehringer, UGRD, Fall 2021, Elementary Education K-8, Coaching; Stacy Pedersen, GRAD, Fall 2021, School Administration PK-8
• Creighton — Alec Zimmerer, UGRD, Fall 2021, Criminal Justice, Psychology
• Crofton — Madalyn Arens, UGRD, Fall 2021, Family & Consumer Sciences/Interior Design, Drafting
• Hartington — Riley Arens, UGRD, Fall 2021, Business Administration/Management; Camari Fischer, GRAD, Fall 2021, Human Resource Management; Tanner Fischer, GRAD, Fall 2021, Interdisciplinary Studies-PK-12 School Guidance Counseling; Keyan, Joachimsen, UGRD, Fall 2021, Industrial Technology/Drafting and Design, Industrial Technology/Construction Management, Business Administration; Ashley Pick, UGRD, Fall 2021, Business Administration/Public Accounting, Spanish
• Laurel — Ashley Wolfgram, UGRD, Fall 2021, Business Administration/Management, Business Administration/Economics, Business Administration/Marketing
• Randolph — Kylie Thelen, UGRD, Fall 2021, Early Childhood and Family Studies
• Wausa — Jordan Burns, UGRD, Summer 2021, Business Administration/Public Accounting; Tanner, Johnston, UGRD, Fall 2021, Special Education Generalist K-12
• Wynot — Milah Petersen, UGRD, Fall 2021, Psychology, Human Services
• Elk Point — Michelle Huber, GRAD, Fall 2021, Information Technology Management; Rebecca Keen, GRAD, Fall 2021, InterdisciplinaryStudies-Organizational Change Leadership
• North Sioux City — Kylee Meier, GRAD, Fall 2021, School Administration 7-12
AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY
SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University in Sioux Falls is pleased to announce those students who have earned a scholarship through the School of Music for Academic Year 2021-22 — designed to recognize students’ musical talents, their ability to contribute to excellence in AU ensembles and help make an Augustana education more affordable. Four School of Music Scholarships are available through Augustana including, the Pro Musica Scholarship, All-State Music Scholarship, Ensemble Scholarship and Marching Band Scholarship.
The Pro Musica Scholarship is the School of Music’s most competitive award. Any student is eligible for this scholarship regardless of their chosen major following the completion of an application and audition. Successful awardees selected by the faculty of the School of Music have typically been a principal/section leader in their high school ensemble and have had multiple years of private instruction.
The All-State Music Scholarship is available to any student who earned an All-State honor in their respective state - those who have made an All-State ensemble in band, orchestra, choir or jazz band during any point in their high school career.
The Ensemble Scholarship is awarded to students in recognition of their musical talent and commitment to participate in one of Augustana’s primary musical ensembles. Students are selected based on audition.
The Marching Band Scholarship is available to any incoming student who commits their participation in the Augustana Viking Marching Band.
Students who are awarded a School of Music scholarships are required to participate in a musical ensemble and private lessons. Ensemble and lesson requirements vary by scholarship award.
Area honorees include:
Kayleigh Thill of Chancellor;
Cadence Stewart of Beresford;
Coral Bates of Centerville;
Elizabeth Gullikson of Parker;
Nora Winckler of Scotland.
MATAYA MILK
SIOUX FALLS — Augustana University in Sioux Falls is pleased to announce that Mataya Milk of Yankton has earned a Journey Scholars Award for Academic Year 2021-22.
This award is for first-year students of color who demonstrate how their inclusion in the Journey Scholars Program at Augustana will strengthen their cohort and provide opportunity for personal growth and development in the application process.
The selection of these candidates is made by the Journey Scholars Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.