Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild
Call to Order: The Nov. 23, 2020, meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7 p.m. by Co-President Peggy Anderson via Zoom.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members joined Zoom with 26 members joining. A Power Point presentation “Giving Thanks” showcased photos of quilts members had sent for the presentation. Members commented on their own quilts as they were shown in the Power Point. Thanks to Jan Koehn for preparing this Power Point.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: No corrections were offered for the October minutes or treasurer’s report. They will be placed on file as per Robert’s Rules of Order.
Announcements/Communications: Angie Hejl requested that members review for accuracy the email previously sent listing members who have paid 2020 dues.
Committee Report Updates: Committees have been unable to be active because of COVID precautions, so there were no updates.
Unfinished Business
• Quilt Show: Mary Kirschenmann reported that she will be getting raffle tickets printed and will organize volunteers for cutting, assembly and distribution of raffle tickets for sale.
• QOV Committee Chair: Dawn Atkins volunteered to be a co-chair of this committee, stating she really wanted to see this service continue to honor veterans, but requested the assistance of a co-chair. An email will be sent via the DPQG email account soliciting co-chair.
• Nominating Committee: Jan Koehn and nominating committee asked for nominations for officers from the members present. Hearing none, Jan presented the following slate of officers:
* President — Stephanie Stueckrath
* Vice President — Jan Koehn
* Secretary — Angie Hejl (with assistance from Dawn Atkins, when needed)
* Treasurer — Phyllis Oplinger
The slate was approved by a vocal vote of members who joined the meeting.
New Business
• Christmas Meeting: After discussing the difficulties of having the traditional DPQG Christmas gathering, either in person or via Zoom, the consensus of members who joined the meeting was to defer the traditional potluck to a Spring Celebration. Members wishing to showcase quilts in December may send them to DPQG email by Dec. 15, 2020, and Jan Koehn will construct a Holiday video show to post on the guild Facebook page.
• YAA Quilt Show: Yankton Area Arts (YAA) will be featuring quilts from the guild in a quilt show at the GAR Hall Oct. 18-Nov. 19, 2021. It would include an artist reception on Nov. 5, 2021. Joni Lowe and Mary Ellen Hornstra suggested the theme “Red, White and Blue” featuring quilts done in one or more of those colors. However, they requested that members submit other theme ideas for consideration.
Program Demonstration: Peggy Anderson did a demo on making a Christmas Tree ornament out of wool or felt. Joni Lowe did a demo on making coasters or pot holders with folded fabrics.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Sue Gregersen; the prize was a set of hand- made coasters made during the demonstration.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at 8:20 p.m. was made by Mary Kirschenmann, seconded by Elaine Harty, and carried.
Next meeting: Jan. 26, 2021, TBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.