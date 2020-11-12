Interchange
Interchange, Inc., met Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at noon via Zoom. President Linda Dobrovolny called the meeting to order and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Members were invited to make announcements regarding business news, opportunities and upcoming events. Linda provided an update on the Yankton Library obstacle course, I-Spy game and a Zoom meditation group scheduled for Nov. 17 at 6:30 with Jim Pearson.
Kathy Quinlivan, Q Appraisals, introduced Jesse Bailey, Executive Director of Pathways Shelter for the Homeless. Jesse reviewed statistics about the program’s success, people served, and the waiting list of 50 people. The current capacity of 48 people will be doubled with remodeling of the basement. In addition, a gift from the monastery in memory of Sister Kevin, will allow them to have staff and a truck to help move people into permanent housing.
The next meeting will be held via Zoom on Monday, Nov. 9, at noon. Carla Ewald, new owner of Monta’s Framing and Design, will be the hostess and speaker. Guests are welcome — contact any Interchange member to get the meeting link.
———
Interchange, Inc., met Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at noon via Zoom. President Linda Dobrovolny called the meeting to order and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Announcements: Julie Amsberry, Yankton Area Arts Association, stated there is one week left for the Connecting Artists exhibit. Crimson Door will be held with 50 artists providing gift items available for purchase in person or online with curbside pickup. There will also be a “Deck the House” competition. Lois Varvel announced the opening of Lewis & Clark Veterinary Clinic at 504 E 2nd St and noted they will provide 24/7 emergency services.
The hostess and speaker was Carla Ewald, who retired in February as CFO of Shur-Co and purchased Monta’s Framing and Decor in July. Carla reviewed plans for the business, which has two framers and five staff. Holiday decorations are up and the recent downtown Sip & Shop event was very successful. There is a holiday open house downtown this Saturday, Nov. 14.
The next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 23, at noon with Nancy Wenande reporting the results of the YAPG/Chamber survey results. Guests are welcome — contact any Interchange member for the meeting link.
Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild
Call to Order: The October 26, 2020 meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7:00 pm by Co-President Peggy Anderson via Zoom.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members joined Zoom with 28 members joining. A Power Point presentation “Fall Quilts” showcased pictures of quilts members had sent for the presentation. Members commented on their own quilts as they were shown in the Power Point. Thanks to Jan Koehn for preparing this Power Point.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: No corrections were offered for the September minutes or treasurer’s report. They will be placed on file as per Robert’s Rules of Order.
Announcements/Communications: Thank you notes from Richard Suering and Dale Everson for their Quilts of Valor were read.
Committee Report Updates: Most committees have been unable to be active because of COVID precautions. Updates are as follows:
• Program Committee: Sandy Hoffner reported that the November Theme will be “Giving Thanks”. The intent is to showcase a Thanksgiving quilt or any quilt that makes you grateful for a person, place, time, or quilting experience.
Unfinished Business
• Quilt Show: The DPQG Quilt Show has been rescheduled to June 12-13, 2021. Venue and sub-committees will remain the same, but there was discussion on considering other options such as a quilt tour at an upcoming meeting if COVID concerns persist. Sandy Hoffner reported that the raffle quilt is finished and the committee will soon be ready to distribute raffle tickets for members to sell.
• Nominating Committee: Jan Koehn and committee reported that they have secured someone to serve in each office, but encouraged members to consider running for one of the offices.
• Charity Quilts: A Power Point was presented showcasing the “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” Program being sponsored by the Yankton Morning Optimists club here in Yankton to provide beds and bedding to needy children in the community. Many children in our communities do not have a bed resulting in their having to sleep on an air mattress, couch, or the floor. Members should know that quilts are still being accepted, should a member desire to make one. Scrap quilts are totally acceptable as are juvenile prints, panels, or anything that members want to make. If members have questions, please feel free to contact Sandy Hoffner. To learn more about the program, please go to https://www.shpbeds.org/
New Business
• QOV Committee Chair: A volunteer is needed to fill the position of chair of the Quilt of Valor position. Thanks to Bev Schramm for bringing this project to a highly respected level in our community as chair of this committee.
• Christmas Meeting: Members are asked to consider what kind of meeting they would like in December, which is typically a Christmas potluck and gift exchange. This will be discussed at the November meeting so a decision can be made.
• YAA Quilt Show: Yankton Area Arts (YAA) would like to feature quilts from the guild in a quilt show at the GAR hall Oct. 18-Nov. 19, 2021. It would include an artist reception on Nov. 5, 2021. Joni Lowe volunteered to help Mary Ellen Hornstra with this show.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Suzanne Preszler; the prize was a gift certificate from Sassy Cat Quilting.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at 8:20 p.m. was made by Kathy Sheldon, seconded by LaNeda Kuehler, and carried.
Next meeting: Nov. 23, 2020, via Zoom.
