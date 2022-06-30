Recently Vivian and I were heading into a local store. There is a road that runs in front of the store and a crosswalk that leads from the front door across the road into the parking lot.
A couple of people came out of the store and stepped onto the crosswalk. Another couple were coming to the store and so the four of them stopped to visit on the crosswalk. A truck came to the crosswalk and the driver began to honk his horn several times. One of the standing men yelled at the man in the truck, who then yelled back. The voices were loud, and the language was foul. In just a few seconds the air was polluted by what came out of the mouths of two grown men. Or maybe they were two adolescent boys who just looked like men.
But it did not have to happen. The guy in the truck did not have to honk. The guy on the street could have easily apologized and stepped back onto the sidewalk. They both chose to do otherwise. They decided to use words to take away life, rather than to give life.
Another story. This one told by a woman named Mary Ann Bird. I do not remember where I first read her story, but I have shared it many times. These are her words.
“I grew up knowing I was different, and I hated it. I was born with a cleft palate and when I started school my classmates made it clear to me how I must look to others. A little girl with a misshapen lip, crooked nose, lopsided teeth and garbled speech. When they would ask what happened to your lip, I’d tell them I had fallen and cut it on a piece of glass. Somehow it seemed more acceptable to have suffered an accident than to have been born different. I was convinced no one outside of my family could love me.
“There was, however, a teacher, Mrs. Leonard, in second grade, we all adored. She was short, round, happy, a sparkling lady. Annually we would have a hearing test. I was virtually deaf in one ear. But I had discovered when I had taken the test before that if I did not press my hand as tightly upon my ears as I was told to do, I could pass the test.
“We stood against the door and covered one ear. The teacher, sitting at her desk, would whisper something and we would repeat it back. Things like, the sky is blue, or do you have new shoes?
“I waited and then heard the seven words which changed my life. Mrs. Leonard said in a whisper, ‘I wish you were my little girl.’”
It was only one sentence. Seven words. But they gave life. Words count. Words make a difference. Words matter. You know this to be true, dear reader, because you have been healed by words and you have been wounded by words. We all have.
We read in Genesis that God brought this world into being with a word.
“Then God said, ‘let there be light’; and there was light.”
“God said, let us make humankind in our image, according to our likeness …”
“So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God he created them . . .” (Genesis 1)
God spoke and there was life. Life giving words.
We are created in the image of God, each and every one of us, and we have the power to create life with words. Just so we have the power to bring death with words.
Jesus says, it is not what goes into the mouth, but what comes out of the mouth that defiles (pollutes) a person. (Matthew 15:11)
One more story.
A father is having a conversation with his 6-year old son. The son is upset with his father because he is putting the son to bed earlier than he wants.
The son says, “Daddy, I hate you.”
The father says, “My son, I am sorry you feel that way, but I love you.”
The child responds, “Don’t say that.”
The father says, “I am sorry, but it is true, I love you.”
The son protests, “Don’t say that again.”
The father says, “My child, I love you, whether you like it or not.”
A father speaking to his son. God speaking to you. Life giving words.
