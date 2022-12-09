Recently, Emma French Laird made a memorial donation to Heartland Humane Society in memory of her son, Robert French Laird. As she was writing the check we began talking about mental illness and the impacts. Emma’s wish was that I try to use the funds to increase mental health awareness while supporting animal welfare. The concept got me thinking and researching.

The animal welfare industry likes to discuss how animals have a unique ability to predict and react to physical and emotional changes in humans. We have dogs trained to sense seizures and help the blind walk. Are dogs or cats equally able to sense depression?

