Recently, Emma French Laird made a memorial donation to Heartland Humane Society in memory of her son, Robert French Laird. As she was writing the check we began talking about mental illness and the impacts. Emma’s wish was that I try to use the funds to increase mental health awareness while supporting animal welfare. The concept got me thinking and researching.
The animal welfare industry likes to discuss how animals have a unique ability to predict and react to physical and emotional changes in humans. We have dogs trained to sense seizures and help the blind walk. Are dogs or cats equally able to sense depression?
After years of working animal welfare, of watching folks leave animals in shelters, and watching folks adopt animals from shelters, I think the answer is “yes, animals sense happiness and sadness.” Cats and dogs alike smile and get excited in the celebration of happiness and lean in for extra snuggles during times of sadness, depression or illness.
On a sad day, I too find myself sitting in our community cat room soaking up the snuggles.
Science has proven that dogs can smell hormone production as well as the rise and drop of serotonin, our body’s natural mood stabilizer. Similarly, cats and dogs are keen to auditory and visual changes, such as a frowning face or a vocal change of their owners.
Therefore, individuals struggling with mental illness are able to find a support system in pet ownership. That ownership results in creating emotional and physical structures that promote healthy mental well-being.
Caring for pets can boost self-confidence and the feeling that someone or something is relying on you daily. Playing with your pet or walking your dog increases physical exercise and can reduce anxiety. Many dog owners admit their trips to parks or walks in the neighborhood have helped them meet new people, thus increasing a social circle.
Getting up to feed or potty a pet each day creates routine, something highly suggested by psychologists to help offset depression, an illness about 10% of Americans report having. While there’s no scientific research that says owning a pet will lessen your chance of suicidal thoughts, there’s a lot of evidence that shows it certainly won’t hinder it.
Alfred A. Montapert once wrote “Animals are reliable, many full of love, true in their affections, predictable in their actions, grateful and loyal. Difficult standards to live up to.” I would challenge all of us to aim to treat people with the same kindness we show our pets.
We live in a tough world right now. If suicide exposure impacts your family or friend, please check on them this holiday season. If you feel depressed, you can text or call 988 from any cell phone to reach someone who can listen or can help. It’s natural to feel stress about buying the right gift or traveling for the holidays. But, if those feelings turn into sleepless nights or endless worry, seek help. And regardless, provide love this season to the two-feet and four-pawed alike.
