BROOKINGS — The following area students graduated after the summer and fall 2021 semesters at South Dakota State University. The students listed below completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
The names of honor graduates marked with WH designate graduation with honor; WHH, With Highest Honor; CL, Cum Laude; MCL, Magna Cum Laude; and SCL, Summa Cum Laude.
Overall, students from 35 states and 22 nations graduated in the summer and fall 2021 semesters.
Several students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.
College Codes:
SAFES — College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
SAHSS — College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
SEHS — College of Education and Human Sciences
SENGR — Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
SGS — Graduate School
SNS — College of Natural Sciences
SNURS — College of Nursing
SPAHP — College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
• ARMOUR — Daniel Fuoss, SCL, Bachelor of Science, SAFES; Erica Ann Koster, CL, Bachelor of Science, SEHS
• AVON — Riley James Namminga, Bachelor of Science, SAFES
• BERESFORD — Shelby Bickett, Bachelor of Science, SEHS; Matthew Bogue, SCL, Bachelor of Science, SAFES; Nicole Reiser, Bachelor of Science, SAHSS; Breanna Swee, CL, Bachelor of Arts, SAHSS
• DAKOTA DUNES — Taylor Neumann, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS
• FORDYCE, NE — Nicole Zavadil, MCL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS
• FREEMAN — Tanner Rupp, Bachelor of Science, SENGR; Xavier Ward, Bachelor of Science, SEHS
• HARTINGTON, NE — Mackenzie Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS; Ethan Lange, Bachelor of Science, SENGR
• JEFFERSON — James Smith, Bachelor of Science, SENGR
• LAKE ANDES — Sydney Dvorak, Bachelor of Science, SEHS
• MCCOOK LAKE — Michael Wankum, MCL, Bachelor of Science, SEHS
• MENNO — Jordan Mehlhaf, Bachelor of Science, SAFES
• PARKSTON — Danita Lucas, Master of Education, SGS, and Graduate Certificate, SGS; Jordan McKean, Bachelor of Science, SEHS; McKenzie McKean, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS; Krista Radke, Master of Science, SGS; Alexander Scott, Bachelor of Science, SAFES; Sierra Stands, Master of Science, SGS
• ST. HELENA, NE — Austin John Wieseler, Master of Science, SGS
• SPRINGFIELD — Breanna McDermott, Bachelor of Science, SEHS
• TYNDALL — Desirae Sanders, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS
• UTICA — Tanner Skorepa, Bachelor of Science, SAFES
• VERMILLION — Jacob Ford, Master of Arts, SGS; Paul Brice May, Doctor of Philosophy, SGS; Abigail Weiss, Master of Science, SGS
• VIBORG — Karen Knudsen, Doctor of Nursing Practice, SGS; Logan Slack, Bachelor of Science, SAHSS
• VOLIN — Grace Dangel, Bachelor of Science, SAHSS
• WAGNER — Madyson Hanson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS
• YANKTON — Gretchen Erickson, Bachelor of Science, SEHS; Savannah Frick, MCL, Bachelor of Science, SEHS; Evan Greeneway, Master of Science, SGS; Elle Hiltunen, Bachelor of Science, SEHS; Ethan Klimisch, CL, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, SNURS; Anne Knoff, SCL, Bachelor of Science, SNS; Jordan Lucht, Bachelor of Science, SENGR; Keely Schild, Bachelor of Fine Arts, SAHSS; Bradey Sorenson, Bachelor of Science, SEHS
