SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
BROOKINGS — The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the fall 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Overall, more than 3,070 students from 35 states and 23 foreign nations are on the list. Nearly 1,300 students received a 4.0.
Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained. Note that this report includes courses that were taken at other South Dakota institutions this term. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pregeneral education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.
———
School Codes:
SAFES — College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
SAHSS — College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
SEHS — College of Education and Human Sciences
SENGR — Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
SNS — College of Natural Sciences
SNURS — College of Nursing
SPAHP — College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
———
• Alcester — Elizabeth Hallaway, SPAHP; Amelia Stene, SPAHP; Kassidy Walth*, SEHS
• Armour — Rose Eitemiller*, SENGR; Taylor Eitemiller*, SAFES; Corbin Fuoss*, SAFES; Daniel Fuoss*, SAFES; Faith Werkmeister, SEHS
• Avon — Kacie Mudder*, SPAHP
• Beresford — Gavin Bautista, SAHSS; Shelby Bickett*, SEHS; Laura Bogue, SNS; Matthew Bogue*, SAFES; Hayden Brewers, SEHS; Trystan Olbertson, SENGR; Nicole Reiser*, SAHSS; Caden Ringling*, SAHSS; Sabrina Swee, SNURS; Faith Weiland, SEHS
• Burbank — Michaela Wright*, SAHSS
• Centerville — Sadie Huot, SNURS; Shania Knutson, SAHSS; Ty Van Hull, SAFES; Jackson Wesche, SAHSS
• Chancellor — Dylan Abraham*, SEHS; Blake Olson, SAFES; Katelyn Plucker*, SAHSS; Harm Watson, SENGR; Zachary Wipf, SAHSS
• Coleridge, NE — Hannah Kleinschmit*, SPAHP
• Crofton, NE — Kara Eskins, SNURS; Kalli Mueller*, SEHS; Ryah Ostermeyer, SPAHP
• Dakota Dunes — Brenna Joyce*, SNURS; Benjamin Niemeyer*, SAHSS; Hannah Niemeyer, SEHS; Hayley Olson, SAHSS
• Dante — Carolyn Blaha, SNURS
• Davis — Allyson Johnson, SAFES
• Dimock — Danielle Norden, SAHSS
• Elk Point — Jennica Colt, SAHSS; Ava Crow, SAFES; Kyra Fennel, SAHSS; Aubrie Franken*, SNS; Tyler Goehring, SEHS; Ally Nearman, SEHS; Kelsie Olson*, SEHS; Skyler Swatek, SAFES
• Fordyce, NE — Matthew Schaefer, SAFES; Ann Steffen, SAHSS; Nicole Zavadil, SNURS
• Freeman — Mara Andersen*, SNS; Morgan Dannenbring, SEHS; Sydney Jensen*, SEHS; Michelle Neuharth*, SNURS; Tanner Rupp*, SENGR; Bailey Sage, SEHS; Andrea Walz, SEHS; Xavier Ward, SEHS
• Gayville — Parker Bailey, SAFES; Meghan Buckman*, SEHS; Sarah Buckman*, SEHS
• Geddes — Taryn Starr*, SNURS
• Hartington, NE — Isaac Creamer*, SAFES; Charles Gerald Dendinger*, SNS; Ethan Lange, SENGR; Garrett Lange, SENGR; Bailey Wuebben, SPAHP
• Irene — Brianna Johnson*, SEHS; Hailey Sees, SNURS
• Jefferson — Deirdre Cross, SNS; Nichole Dial, SNS; Tyler LaFleur, SAFES; James Smith, SENGR
• Lake Andes — Sydney Dvorak*, SEHS; Jacob Maynard, SAFES
• Lesterville — Abby Fischer*, SAHSS; Taylor Gall*, SEHS; Kaleb Kubal*, SEHS; Lucas Pedersen, SAFES
• Marion — Kristen Wieman*, SAFES
• Menno — Levi Bender, SEHS; Levi Heckenlaible, SEHS; Breanna Mehlhaf*, SNURS
• Mission Hill — Thomas LaFave, SNS; Jacqueline Sempek*, SEHS
• North Sioux City — AnnDea Boetger, SNURS; Hanna Cummins*, SNS; Elizabeth Harder, SAHSS; Katrina Zhylka, SEHS
• Olivet — Caden Fischer*, SENGRl Aidan Friesen*, SAFES
• Parker — Sydney Berens*, SAHSS; Dylan Chester, SAFES; Sierra Getskow, SAHSS; Grace Leberman*, SEHS; Austin Licht*, SENGR; Cierra Mohr*, SEHS; Rayna Mohr, SAHSS; Grant Plucker, SPAHP
• Parkston — Tucker Bigge*, SAFES; Hannah Braley*, SEHS; Cody Emmett, SAHSS; Kailee Genant, SPAHP; Wesley Genant*, SNS; Rylan Leischner, SENGR; Rachel Mahoney*, SNURS; Jadee Mattheis, SAFES; Liam McIntosh, SAHSS; Jordan McKean*, SEHS
• Pickstown — Cade Fortuna, SAFES
• Platte — Camryn Boltjes, SPAHP; Sarah Erickson, SNS; Maggie Huizenga, SPAHP; Jackson Johnson, SAHSS; Carly Reiser*, SEHS; Riley Stegmeier, SEHS; Tori Weins, SNURS
• Ponca, NE — Eric Brannon*, SENG; Maggie McGill, SNURS; Morgan Swick*, SEHS
• St. Helena, NE — Shaelee Planer*, SNURS; Justin Potts*, SENGR; Tyler Potts*, SENGR; Nathaniel Wieseler*, SENGR
• Scotland — Steven Dewaide, SNS; Chloe Richmond, SNURS; Bryce Scieszinski, SAFES; Nathan Scieszinski*, SEHS
• Tabor — Emily Cap*, SAFES; Aaron Hellmann, SNS; Joseph Slama, SNS; Katelyn Sternhagen*, SEHS
• Tyndall — Gina Lhotak*, SAHSS; Desirae Sanders, SNURS; Joshua Schmidt*, SAFES
• Utica — Joshua Loest, SAFES
• Vermillion — Jackson Bellis, SAHSS; Kailee Brinkmann*, SEHS; Libby Gregg*, SNS; Logan Gregg*, SENGR; Tyson Hage, SNS; Nicole Hauck*, SEHS; Ayden Lewison, SAFES; McKenzie Mockler, SAFES; Alexis Saunders, SNS; Macy Winslow*, SPAHP
• Viborg — Justin Harms*, SAFES; Kallie Lee*, SAHSS
• Wagner — Reagan Bastemeyer, SNURS; Josi Bouza*, SAHSS; Callie Frei, SPAHP; Madyson Hanson, SNURS; Kallen Kafka, SAFES; Joanna Soukup, SAHSS
• Wynot, NE — Cortney Arkfeld, SNURS
• Yankton — Noah Anderson, SAHSS; Taryn Bailey, SAHSS; Donovan Bain*, SAHSS; Dakotawinter Barnes*, SPAHP; Reid Binde, SAHSS; Christian Budig, SAHSS; Megan Cap*, SNURS; Joshua Carr, SAHSS; Sara Carr, SAHSS; Bryce Dangler*, SENGR; Ethan Fortner, SEHS; Michael Frick*, SNS; Savannah Frick*, SEHS; Jess Jussel*, SEHS; Ethan Klimisch*, SNURS; Anne Knoff*, SNS; Annie Kruse, SNURS; Cooper Kuchta, SENGR; Nicholas Kurtenbach*, SNS; Brianna Lemberg, SAFES; Lexi Madson, SNURS; Samuel Mooney, SAHSS; Jacob Paulson*, SNS; Gabrielle Pietila, SNS; Jessica Reinhardt*, SNS; Elizabeth Riley, SENGR; Madison Stahly, SAHSS; Sarah Stoddard*, SNURS; Jakob Strom, SAFES; Cole Withrow, SNS; Kyle Withrow, SAHSS; Natalie Woerner, SPAHP; Riley Zimmerman*, SAFES
