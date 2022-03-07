Jean Hauger

The family of Jean Hauger wishes to shower her with birthday greetings and a favorite memory on March 18, 2022. Please mail greeting to 29575 444th Avenue, Irene, SD 57037.

Jeanette Johnson

Best wishes to Jeanette Johnson, who celebrates her 85th birthday on March 13, 2022, with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to Jeanette Johnson, 304 Greenview Dr. #4, Yankton, SD 57078.

