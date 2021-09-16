Post-Praise Pastor’s Motorcycle Ride Set Sep 16, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calvary Baptist Church has a pastor who loves to ride, and when you have a pastor who loves to ride, you have a motorcycle ride after church.All are welcome to join Pastor Errin Mulberry on Sunday, Sept. 19, for a scenic ride with a stop for lunch. Riders will leave after the 10:30 a.m. church service and will be back in Yankton by 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 121534_Tramp_Hillcrest.pdf 4 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Director of Nursing (DON) - Sunset Manor Avera 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Youth Dies In Cedar County ATV AccidentScott LukenPorter NoeckerThree Injured In Freeman CrashScott LukenBrett JohnsonKevin RowellYankton Announces ‘21 Athletic Hall Of Fame ClassHunhoff Finally Set To Enter South Dakota Hall Of FameOfficials Warn Of New Scam Targeting South Dakota Nurses Images CommentedLetter: Our Decisions (43)Letter: Dealing With Vaccinations (37)Letter: Noem’s Drive For Power (37)Letter: ‘All-Out Attack’ (31)Health-Care Workers And Mental Health (25)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (22)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (20)Letter: Constitutional Question (18)FDA Adds New Pull To The Vaccine Debate (14)Letter: Vaccine Dangers (13)The ‘Miraculous Medal’ (11)Pierre Report: Conservative Principles And Government Restraint (7)YSD OKs Modified Mask Measure (6)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Letter: Bishops And COVID Vaccine (2)Ravnsborg Should Resign As AG (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Letter: Clean Water (1)Science Lacking Behind SD Predator Bounty Program (1)Letter: The Ravnsborg Travesty (1)Letter: Co-op Concern (1)Yankton Family Celebrates Late Daughter And Her Parting Gift (1)Letter: Qualifications (1)Former Archery Olympian Excited For Upcoming Yankton Tournaments (1)Letter: ‘Amazing Experience’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.