Depression is a common malady in today’s fast paced world. Growing up as the apple of our parent’s eye, doing little wrong, enjoying success, having fun doing what we choose to do can make life wonderful. However, over time, especially as we age, depression can creep in as we begin to feel “is that all there is … ?”
When people are young and very much into fitness, the very act of training or working out can exhaust us to the point that it is easy to ignore, contain, delay and/or fight off the symptoms of depression. These symptoms include trouble:
• Sleeping or waking up in the morning
• Poor concentration
• Easy tasks are more difficult to finish
• Feeling hopeless or helpless
• Loss of interest in activities that formerly brought joy, comfort, and fun
• Loss of energy
• Unexplained pains, aches and constant illnesses
• Marked change in appetite
• Irritable or short tempered
• Thoughts of suicide (ask for or seek out help NOW if this occurs)
If you have these symptoms, you know it. It is like the flu. If you wonder if you have it, ask yourself if you have it, think you have it but aren’t sure — you don’t. When you have it, there is no doubt. Women tend to turn depression inward, feeling the symptoms physically and exhibiting them via avenues that affect them, such as overeating or starving, sleeping or insomnia, etc. Men tend to turn depression outward, with short fuse, anger, overreaction, road rage, etc. Depression in women is against themselves while depression in men is expressed against others.
• Women and depression symptoms –
— Depression in women is twice as high as in men
— Guilt
— Excessive sleep
— Overeating
• Men and depression symptoms
— Men associate depression as a sign of weakness and/or being emotional
— Men complain of fatigue, irritability, sleep problems and loss of interest in work and/or hobbies
— Anger, aggression, violence, reckless behavior and substance abuse
Depression is an illness that can be treated. Medicine, knowledge, talking with someone trusted or that is a professional and activities that can create behavior modification such as giving to others, meditation and prayer can all be helpful. But, make no mistake, depression is an illness that can actually have a physiological and chemical cause that is genetic in nature. If left untreated, depression can wreak havoc in a person’s professional and personal life. It is not a sign of weakness and is not an excuse for absolving one’s self from quality choices in terms of health, fitness and personal and professional relationships. No different than our bodies changing after childbirth, adding body fat after the age of 40, losing hair or losing a step, depression is within the normal spectrum of maladies we need to be aware of in ourselves and in our close friends and family. The question is, do we acknowledge it, embrace it, learn from it, adapt to it and find our own unique method of dealing with its symptoms and still have a quality life filled with fun and adventure OR, do we choose to succumb to the symptoms and become a victim of depression.
———
Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen is owner/director of Coach Rozy Performance — Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton. He can be reached at 817-219-2811, email him at rozyroozen@gmail.com or you can find more information at www.coachrozy.com about training programs, our on-line training programs, bootcamps and athletic & sport development.
