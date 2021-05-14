Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: May 15, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Amish Secrets” by Marta Perry
• “Before the Ruins” by Victoria Gosling
• “Better Late than Never” by Jenn McKinlay
• “Bodies and Bows” by Elizabeth Penney
• “Code Name Hélèn” by Ariel Lawhon
• “The Conductors” by Nicole Glover
• “A Curious Incident” by Vicki Delany
• “The Factory Witches of Lowell” by C.S.Malerich
• “Family Reunion” by Nancy Thayer
• “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
• “The Love Proof: a novel” by Madeleine Henry
• “The Sea Gate” by Jane Johnson
• “Sooly” by John Grisham
• “Three Missing Days” by Colleen Coble
• “The Titanic Sisters” by Patricia Falvey
Nonfiction
• “Continuity poems” by Norma C. Wilson
• “No Justice For Agnes: The Strange Death Agnes Polreis and the Sensational South Dakota Murder Trials of Emma Kaufmann” by Wayne Fanebust
• “Papier-Mâché” by Sarah Hand
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Desolation of Devil’s Acre” by Ransom Riggs
• “A Dream so Dark” by L.L. McKinney
• “Garden of Thorns and Light” by Shylah Addante
• “So This is Love: A Twisted Tale” by Elizabeth Lim
• “Winterkeep” by Kristin Cashore
Nonfiction
• “Dancing at the Pity Party: A dead mom graphic memoir” by Tyler Feder
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Baby Bunnies (board book)
• “Bear Can’t Wait” by Karma Wilson
• “Elephant and Piggie: Biggie Biggie Biggie Volumes 1-3” by Mo Williams
• “The Fly Guy” by Tedd Arnold
• “Nat Geo Readers: Pandas” by Anne Schreiber
• “Our Skin: A first conversation about race” by Megan Madison
Nonfiction
• “A Little Spot of Kindness” by Diane Alber
• “A Little Spt of Anger” by Diane Alber
• “Monarch Butterfly (Wonderbook)” by Gail Gibbons
• “The Magic School Bus: In the Time of Dinosaurs (Wonderbook)” by Joanna Cole
• “The Soil Quilt” by Amanda Radke
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Bad Kitty: Gets a Bath” by Nick Bruel
• “Bad Kitty: vs the Babysitter” by Nick Bruel
• “Bad Kitty: Goes on Vacation” by Nick Bruel
• “Big Nate: Hug it Out (#23)” by Lincoln Peirce
• “Big Bear Feet” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “The Duck Shack” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “Monster Mule Deer” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “The Muddy Elk” by Kevin Lovegreen
• “Whitetail Adventures” by Kevin Lovegreen
ADULT DVDs
• “Lena and Snowball”
AUDIO BOOKS
• “Sooly” by John Grisham
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.