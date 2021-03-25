The House of Mary Shrine will celebrate Christ’s resurrection with their annual Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday morning, April 4, 2021.
The Celebration begins at 6:10 a.m. with Scripture readings and songs on the deck of the chapel. A procession proceeds with song and scripture to the top of the hill and the three large crosses. A cross signifying Christ is carried by volunteer “Simons;” At the summit, all will witness the rising sun and recall the sacrifice of the Lamb of God. A homily by Greg Dejean and then the procession continues to the tomb, where in Scripture and song the faithful proclaim that JESUS CHRIST HAS RISEN!
This is not a Mass! Everyone is welcome.
